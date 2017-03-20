Search

Advanced search

Cecelia Ahern and Anne Cassidy among authors shortlisted for 2017’s Redbridge Children’s Book Award

PUBLISHED: 16:09 20 March 2017 | UPDATED: 16:34 20 March 2017

Beth Wyatt

Pupils from Gainsborough Primary School at a previous awards

Pupils from Gainsborough Primary School at a previous awards

Archant

The cream of 2016’s crop of children’s and teenage books will battle it out this summer to be crowned winners of the Redbridge Children’s Book Award.

Comment
Polly Ho-Yen, pictured here visiting Ilford's Isaac Newton Academy, is one of the shortlisted authors in the children's category of the Redbridge Children's Book AwardPolly Ho-Yen, pictured here visiting Ilford's Isaac Newton Academy, is one of the shortlisted authors in the children's category of the Redbridge Children's Book Award

The shortlist has just been announced, with Cecelia Ahern, Anne Cassidy and Polly Ho-Yen among those vying for the top prize in their respective categories.

More than 200 children are expected to attend this year’s ceremony on June 29, and many helped to whittle down 15 children’s and 15 teenage books to just five in each section.

Sharing her thoughts, Nina Simon, manager of Redbridge Schools’ Library Service, told the Recorder: “I think this year’s shortlist is an exciting selection, with themes ranging from child abduction, time travel, grief, abandoned babies, gene manipulation, clockwork animals and a perfect society that brands and segregates anyone who breaks a rule.”

Battling it out in the teenage category are Flawed by Cecelia Ahern, The Leaving by Tara Altebrando, Moth Girls by Anne Cassidy, More of Me by Kathryn Evans and Book of Lies by Teri Terry.

The children’s category features Cogheart by Peter Bunzl, The Many Worlds of Albie Bright by Christopher Edge, Bus Stop Baby by Fleur Hitchcock, Where Monsters Lie by Polly Ho-Yen and Time Travelling with a Hamster by Ross Welford.

Sixteen secondary and nine primary schools are taking part in the awards this year. The process began in November, when school librarians and literacy coordinators met to select 15 teenage and 15 children’s titles published in 2016.

Pupils in school reading groups then read all the books and selected their favourite eight in each category, with a Eurovision-style voting system resulting in the shortlist.

Cassidy, Bunzl, Evans and Terry have already confirmed their attendance at the ceremony, which includes readings from the winners of short story and poetry competitions run for youngsters in conjunction with the awards.

The shortlist for the teenage category of the Redbridge Children's Book Award 2017The shortlist for the teenage category of the Redbridge Children's Book Award 2017

Cassidy took home the teenage prize in 2009 for Forget Me Not, and other former winners include Anthony Horowitz, Suzanne Collins and Malorie Blackman.

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Review: The Larder in Wanstead is Deli-licious - full of British-grown grub and live music

18:04 Ellena Cruse

There wasn’t a New York hipster in sight but with lofty beams, exposed brickwork and raw live music the after hours event at The Larder sure felt like a prime time Brooklyn haunt.

Video: Burglar rips sat navs and steering wheels from BMWs in Chigwell using keyless car theft

13:15 Ralph Blackburn

A Chigwell resident is warning his neighbours after steering wheels and sat navs were stolen from his BMWs, using technology to exploit the keyless entry system.

Redbridge businesses given information on how to recognise child sexual exploitation

12:47 Rosaleen Fenton

Taxi drivers and hotel staff were given advice last week on how to recognise signs and what to do.

Gallery: Children have a sham-rocking time celebrating St Patrick’s Day in South Woodford

11:42 Ellena Cruse

The classroom was alive with shades of green as little ones took inspiration from the rolling hills of Eire for St Patrick’s day.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Video: Burglar rips sat navs and steering wheels from BMWs in Chigwell using keyless car theft

Firearm found in Loxford Lane this morning

Police object to alcohol licence changes for Ilford party venue ‘attracting gang issues’ from across London

Poll: Will banning Islamic headscarves at work create tensions in Redbridge?

Gallery: Hundreds join march in Ilford to save King George A&E

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now