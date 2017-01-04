Cash fears over Wanstead High Street parking scheme allayed

Wanstead High Street Archant

Motorists will be able to pay using cash or via an online system when pay and display parking machines are introduced along Wanstead High Street, Redbridge Council has said.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After the controversial scheme was announced in November, readers got in touch with the Recorder to raise a number of issues.

One concern was that the machines would not accept cash.

But a council spokesman confirmed that both options will be available to residents when the scheme is introduced in February.

He said: “A number of options have been considered about the nature of the pay and display parking in Wanstead High Street but initial plans include cash and cashless parking.

“This will be monitored and reviewed during the experimental period.”

The scheme is set to be trialled for up to 18 months under an “experimental traffic regulation order”, meaning the council does not have to hold a consultation.

Paid permits may also be introduced for residents who live in roads just off High Street.

Donna Mizzi, founder of the Wanstead Arts Trail, has collected more than 1,000 signatures on her petition, which demands a full public consultation.

A number of residents have spread their protest online by using the hashtag #WEWANTSAY with comments underneath the petition.

William Darling, a Wanstead resident, said: “The previous council also tried to introduce parking restrictions and were strongly opposed by the local community.

“A compromise was reached and there are limited time slot restrictions which work fine and suit the shop keepers trying to make a living and the local community.

“Why spend and waste money replacing something which works for everyone?”