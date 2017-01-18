Campaigning Woodford Green nurse celebrates as petition reaches 100,000 signatures

A petition campaigning against the government’s one per cent pay rise cap has reached more than 100,000 signatures, the level at which Parliament can debate it.

District nurse Danielle Tiplady, 29, who lives and works in Woodford Green, started the petition against the policy on October 3.

Now the campaign will be debated in the House of Commons on January 30, which Danielle described as “brilliant.”

She said: “I am delighted the petition to scrap the cap on NHS staff pay is at its 100,000 target at such a crucial point for our health service.

“Cuts are ravaging our services and the pay restraint is crippling our staff.

“Reports of workers using food banks, hardship funds and pawning possessions are ever on the up.

“Unless the pay cap ends and our NHS is treated with the care it deserves, I fear we will not have any staff left.”

Last March, the government announced most public sector workers would receive a one percent annual salary rise, following recommendations from pay review bodies.

In October, Danielle told the Recorder that the cap is “forcing people into poverty” and says colleagues have been forced to use payday loans.

She said: “Since 2010, nurses have suffered a 14pc cut in real terms, whilst everything else is rising in cost.

“I’ve worked through university holidays to ensure that I can make ends meet but the thing that keeps me going is my patients.”