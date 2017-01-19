Campaigners rally in Ilford to try to save King George A&E
11:04 19 January 2017
Archant
A group of activists held a demonstration outside Redbridge Town Hall on Tuesday to raise public awareness of current plans to close an A&E.
A&E Rally
Public demonstration outside Redbridge Town Hall urging councillors to oppose the NHS's current sustainability and transformation plan which would close King George Hospital's A&E department.
Public demonstration outside Redbridge Town Hall urging councillors to oppose the NHS's current sustainability and transformation plan which would close King George Hospital's A&E department.
Public demonstration outside Redbridge Town Hall urging councillors to oppose the NHS's current sustainability and transformation plan which would close King George Hospital's A&E department.
Public demonstration outside Redbridge Town Hall urging councillors to oppose the NHS's current sustainability and transformation plan which would close King George Hospital's A&E department.
Public demonstration outside Redbridge Town Hall urging councillors to oppose the NHS's current sustainability and transformation plan which would close King George Hospital's A&E department.
Public demonstration outside Redbridge Town Hall urging councillors to oppose the NHS's current sustainability and transformation plan which would close King George Hospital's A&E department.
Public demonstration outside Redbridge Town Hall urging councillors to oppose the NHS's current sustainability and transformation plan which would close King George Hospital's A&E department.
Public demonstration outside Redbridge Town Hall urging councillors to oppose the NHS's current sustainability and transformation plan which would close King George Hospital's A&E department.
Public demonstration outside Redbridge Town Hall urging councillors to oppose the NHS's current sustainability and transformation plan which would close King George Hospital's A&E department.
Public demonstration outside Redbridge Town Hall urging councillors to oppose the NHS's current sustainability and transformation plan which would close King George Hospital's A&E department.
Around 30 activists from across London took to Ilford High Road to try and convince councillors to oppose NHS England’s Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP), that outlines plans to close King George A&E by 2019.
Ilford North MP Wes Streeting has also vowed to fight the closure, saying: “I hope our community will continue to come together to campaign on this vital issue.”