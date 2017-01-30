Burns Night: Haggis, tatties and bagpipes mark celebration of Scotland’s bard in Redbridge

Members of St Cedds Parish Church at Burns Night Archant

A congregation dug out their their best tartan on Saturday night as they celebrated Burns night.

Members of St Cedds Church celebrated all things north of the border in honour of Scottish poet and lyricist Robert Burns, who was born 258 years ago.

More than 80 members of the church met in Marston Road, Clayhall, where they celebrated in Scottish style.

A traditional supper was served, including haggis and tatties, followed by an evening of dance and poetry.

Mahadeva Ganapathypillai, one of the organisers, said the night was full of fun.

He said: “It was a great evening.

“We started off with a traditional Scottish supper before moving on to the entertainment.”

The traditional Burns supper has become a celebration of all things Scottish, with whisky, bagpipes and Highland dancing often at the heart of the festivities.