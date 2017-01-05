Video

Bungling burglars’ attempted break-in caught on CCTV in Goodmayes

One suspect is seen approaching the front door while the other is on a moped in the background. Pic: Met Archant

Police are appealing for information after two burglars attempted to break into a property in the early hours of yesterday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The police were called at 1.23am to reports of an attempted burglary after two suspects tried to force their way through the front door of a house in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes, before fleeing the scene by moped.

One suspect remained on the moped whilst the other, wearing a motorcycle helmet, jacket, grey trousers and dark trainers, is seen with an object in his hand as he attempts to enter through the front door.

A police spokeswoman said: “The two burglars were disturbed and drove off on a moped in the direction of Goodmayes Lane. Nothing was stolen. No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.”

One of the residents inside the property at the time was shocked by the boldness of the two burglars and has been left worrying for his family’s safety.

“These individuals are not afraid. I was in my house with all the lights on and they still tried to break in. They could have hurt my family.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.