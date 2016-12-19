British Kebab Awards: Nominate your prima doner in Redbridge

Restaurant owner Nick Aricioglu with his award Archant

It might not have the same Hollywood glamour as the Oscars but residents are invited to nominate their favourite kebab restaurant or takeaway for a prestigious national award.

No longer just a greasy snack at the end of the night, kebab restaurants are set to cross skewers in their efforts to prove their acclaimed status.

The fifth British Kebab Awards, which will take place on February 26 at the Park Plaza Hotel, in Westminster, aim to recognise excellence in the industry and prove shish and doner are more than a late night staple.

A spokesman said: “With nominations now open, this is your chance to have your say on which restaurant you think deserves a prestigious British Kebab Award.

“Does your local kebab restaurant have what it takes?

“Maybe your favourite restaurant provides a great fine dining experience, maybe their food is just to die for?

“Perhaps you think they give you the best value for money? Let us know! Have your say!”

Last year, Mezze Ocakbasi, in Johnston Road, Woodford Green, was “highly recommended” in the customer satisfaction category.

Restaurant owner Nick Aricioglu, said the award recognised the effort put in by his 15 members of staff.

He said: “We’re a very busy restaurant and 99 per cent of our customers say they would highly recommend us.”

Categories include Best Value, Best Fine Dining and Best Newcomer.

To nominate a restaurant or takeaway shop in the borough, click here.