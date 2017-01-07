Brendan Cole: In Strictly I’m a small part of a big show, but on tour it’s my creation

Brendan Cole is excited for his new tour. Archant

From shaking his hips with a saucy salsa to elegantly twirling around the dance floor in the Vietnese waltz, Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole is warming himself for his up and coming tour.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scene from Brendan Cole's show last year A Night To Remember. Scene from Brendan Cole's show last year A Night To Remember.

The BBC show veteran will be making his way to Cliffs Pavilion in Southend to perform his dazzling production of All Night Long which will be wowing audiences across the country early next month.

“We are extremely excited to once again be going on tour and bring a bit of the Strictly magic to a live audience.

“It is a proper entertainment show where we chat throughout and interact with everyone.

“Cliffs Pavilion is one of the best venues in the country with the way it’s laid out and the audience is always a lot of fun so looking forward to going back.”

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor is Brendan Cole's favourite partner on Strictly. Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor is Brendan Cole's favourite partner on Strictly. Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

The 40-year-old professional dancer will be accompanied by 22 other dancers including his leading lady Faye Huddleston as well as a 14-piece band with singers live on stage.

But despite spending most of his life performing, it was not his first love.

“I loved sport when I was younger but my mum made me go to a dance class when I was six and you know you’ve got to do what your mum says so I carried on doing it and ended up loving it.

“I would hang up my boots at the end of football season but I never stopped dancing so thanks mum!”

Scene from Brendan Cole's show last year A Night To Remember. Scene from Brendan Cole's show last year A Night To Remember.

Brendan is one of the only professional dancers that has featured in every series of the hit BBC show, dancing with celebrities including former track cyclist Victoria Pendleton, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher and model Lisa Snowdon.

In this year’s show, Brendan danced with America pop singer Anastacia but was voted out of the competition last month.

He said: “I have had quite a few good series like with Lisa Snowdon who’s now in the jungle on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and had a great time with Kelly Brook with a lot of fantastic dances.

“I think my favourite series would have to be three years ago with Sophie Ellis-Bextor, because I loved all the routines that I created and we never had a single cross word - it was magical from start to finish.”

Brendan will be travelling around the country with his cast for four months, showcasing both Latin and ballroom dances.

He said: “In Strictly, I am a small part of a big show but when I’m on tour, it’s my show and my creation so it’s special to me.

“People of all ages watch the show so we have music for everyone and routines that they’ll really enjoy.

“I can’t wait to actually start the tour and perform.”

Visit brendancole.com/all-night-long/