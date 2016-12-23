Search

Advanced search

Brave Olivia, 8, from Woodford Green, given equipment to help her walk in time for Christmas

13:42 23 December 2016

Olivia Little, 8, with her new walker, which could help to walk and give her independence. Picture: Natasha Little

Olivia Little, 8, with her new walker, which could help to walk and give her independence. Picture: Natasha Little

Natasha Little

An eight-year-old girl, who suffers from an extremely rare genetic condition, has been given a life changing early Christmas present – a new walker.

Comment

Olivia Little, from Woodford Green, has lived all of her life with a syndrome so uncommon it does not even have a name.

“We didn’t know much about it, because no one could really tell us,” explained mum Natasha, 40.

The genetic condition means Olivia has poor muscle tone and therefore limited mobility.

It prevents her from walking, talking and living an independent life, although that could soon change with her new walker.

Just over a month ago the charity Newlife, in partnership with M&S, helped fund a specialist piece of equipment for Olivia, worth almost £4,000, just in time for Christmas.

“With the old walker that the NHS provided she had developed some bad habits, like slipping across the floor on her tiptoes,” Natasha said.

The charity came round to the house Olivia shares with Natasha, dad Paul and older brother Louis, and fitted the equipment perfectly.

“The new walker will be made to measure for Olivia, so she won’t be able to move it unless she walks correctly, using her heel and toe to strike the floor,” Natasha explained.

“This is the best chance of her ever achieving the goal of walking independently.”

A while Olivia cannot use the new walker yet at her school Brookfield House, in Alders Avenue, Woodford Green, as its too heavy, Natasha says she it making great strides at home.

“For us as a family for Olivia to be really independent and free to experience things, that would be fantastic.

“It’s lovely for us to see her in her new walker, she picked up how to use it straight away.”

Carol Smith, manager of M&S Brentwood, who helped fund the equipment, said: “Being able to provide the equipment to Olivia is extremely rewarding for the M&S team and it’s great to know what a positive impact it will have.”

Keywords: NHS

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Gallery: Goodmayes Community Centre ‘caters for the locality and does what it says on the tin’

12:00 Ann-Marie Abbasah
From left, Biddy Buddle, Barbara Christie, Ann McGeogh at the Christmas lunch club held at Goodmayes Community Centre. Photo: Ann-Marie-Abbasah

Members of the community tucked into a Christmas lunch with all the trimmings last week, in what has become a thriving social hub.

Ingenious toilet roll holder helps Ilford designers launch website

10:00 Matthew Clemenson
A new design start-up has invented a unique toilet roll holder.

An innovative new business is hoping they’ve cracked the secret of a successful start-up – toilet roll.

Sikh charity SEVA ‘banned’ from feeding homeless at Seven Kings gurdwara

Yesterday, 16:51 Rosaleen Fenton & Ralph Blackburn
Volunteers at Singh Sabha London East, High Road, Seven Kings, preparing food parcels for Calais refugees.

A Sikh charity, which uses the Seven Kings gurdwara to give out food to homeless people, claims it has been banned by the temple’s executive committee.

Beautiful sun-dappled image strolls to victory in Woodford and Wanstead Photographic Society competition

Yesterday, 16:38 Ralph Blackburn
David Tyrrell with his award winning print An Evening Stroll and judge Marilyn Steward. Picture: Chris Saunders

A beautiful shot of a couple strolling as the sun sets has won a photography club’s final competition of the year.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Former Gants Hill ‘brothel’ denied massage licence due to ‘links to sex industry’

Gants Hill Sauna, the previous name of the massage parlour.

Residents attacked with noxious substance in ‘horrific linked’ burglaries across Ilford, Seven Kings and Goodmayes

Police are appealing to the public to help with their investigation. Picture Met Police.

Sikh charity SEVA ‘banned’ from feeding homeless at Seven Kings gurdwara

Volunteers at Singh Sabha London East, High Road, Seven Kings, preparing food parcels for Calais refugees.

‘Crash for cash’ duo who faked Redbridge accident jailed for insurance scam

Mohammed Zubair Jamil (credit: Met Police)

Brave Goodmayes grandad fights off ‘acid attack’

Lynford Gardens, Goodmayes. Picture Google Maps
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now