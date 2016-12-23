Brave Olivia, 8, from Woodford Green, given equipment to help her walk in time for Christmas

Olivia Little, 8, with her new walker, which could help to walk and give her independence. Picture: Natasha Little Natasha Little

An eight-year-old girl, who suffers from an extremely rare genetic condition, has been given a life changing early Christmas present – a new walker.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Olivia Little, from Woodford Green, has lived all of her life with a syndrome so uncommon it does not even have a name.

“We didn’t know much about it, because no one could really tell us,” explained mum Natasha, 40.

The genetic condition means Olivia has poor muscle tone and therefore limited mobility.

It prevents her from walking, talking and living an independent life, although that could soon change with her new walker.

Just over a month ago the charity Newlife, in partnership with M&S, helped fund a specialist piece of equipment for Olivia, worth almost £4,000, just in time for Christmas.

“With the old walker that the NHS provided she had developed some bad habits, like slipping across the floor on her tiptoes,” Natasha said.

The charity came round to the house Olivia shares with Natasha, dad Paul and older brother Louis, and fitted the equipment perfectly.

“The new walker will be made to measure for Olivia, so she won’t be able to move it unless she walks correctly, using her heel and toe to strike the floor,” Natasha explained.

“This is the best chance of her ever achieving the goal of walking independently.”

A while Olivia cannot use the new walker yet at her school Brookfield House, in Alders Avenue, Woodford Green, as its too heavy, Natasha says she it making great strides at home.

“For us as a family for Olivia to be really independent and free to experience things, that would be fantastic.

“It’s lovely for us to see her in her new walker, she picked up how to use it straight away.”

Carol Smith, manager of M&S Brentwood, who helped fund the equipment, said: “Being able to provide the equipment to Olivia is extremely rewarding for the M&S team and it’s great to know what a positive impact it will have.”