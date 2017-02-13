Book bartering event at South Woodford Library is a success
11:20 13 February 2017
Archant
What do you do when you’ve read everything on your bookshelf? Trade your books with fellow bookworms!
That was the premise of the London Children’s Book Swap, which took place across the borough on Saturday, between noon and 5pm at several libraries.
At South Woodford Library, High Road, South Woodford, manager Mia Ronnersjo said the annual event is a joy for all.
She said: “It’s great; it’s the second time we’ve done it.
“It went really well, we had about 30 kids take part this year.
“We ran a little craft area where they could make bookmarks for their new books which was very popular.”