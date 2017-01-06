Billowing smoke seen coming out of Gants Hill Tesco Express

Smoke can be seen coming from Tesco's Express in Gants Hill. Picture Bobby Mogul. Bobby Mogul

Plumes of smoke” could be seen wisping out of the Tesco Express in Gants Hill this morning.

Two fire engines tuned were dispatched to Cranbrook Road. Picture Bobby Mogul of estate agents Aaron Holmes. Two fire engines tuned were dispatched to Cranbrook Road. Picture Bobby Mogul of estate agents Aaron Holmes.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to reports of a blaze at 9.48am and two fire engines were dispatched to the store in Cranbrook Road.

Bobby Mogul, senior branch manager at estate agents Aaron Holmes, said: “Lots of smoke was coming out of the shop by the Tesco sign.

“I hope everyone is alright.”

Mr Mogul’s office is located opposite and he regularly uses the store to buy lunch.

“Tesco remains closed at the moment, they are turning people away saying that it is not open,” he added.

“I will have to reconsider my lunch options.”

A spokeswomen for LFB said: “We were called to reports of a fire at 9.48am and we dispatched two fire engines from Ilford station.

“When we got there, there was no sign of fire and we left at 10.01am.”