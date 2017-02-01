Search

Best Western Ilford hotel wins top accolade for customer satisfaction

14:57 01 February 2017

From left, Nigel Barden, Henry Jackson, Knight Frank and Mihai-Tiberiu Georgescu from Best Western Ilford.

Laoise Collins

A small hotel has won big at an awards ceremony proving it is a “jewel” in the borough.

Best Western Ilford won the “Hotel of the Year” accolade at an awards ceremony at the Celtic Manor Resort in Wales on Tuesday, last week.

The hotel, in Argyle Road Ilford, was measured on range of criteria including guest experience, breakfast satisfaction and internet standards.

Manager, Sasha Bukina said: ““Customer service is at the heart of our ethos and we always strive to give our guests the best possible experience, so we’re thrilled to receive these awards from Best Western GB.”

The hotel’s receptionist, Mihai -Tiberiu Georgescu, was also awarded the “Jewel of the Year” award for customer service.

The manager added: “I am not surprised that he won the award, I am very proud that his dedication ensures that our guests have the best possible customer experience has been recognised.”

Keywords: Wales

