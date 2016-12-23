Search

Beautiful sun-dappled image strolls to victory in Woodford and Wanstead Photographic Society competition

16:38 23 December 2016

David Tyrrell with his award winning print An Evening Stroll and judge Marilyn Steward. Picture: Chris Saunders

Chris Saunders

A beautiful shot of a couple strolling as the sun sets has won a photography club’s final competition of the year.

An Evening Stroll. Picture: David TyrrellAn Evening Stroll. Picture: David Tyrrell

Marketing officer of the Woodford and Wanstead Photographic Society David Tyrrell won his club’s print competition with his picture entitled An Evening Stroll.

It is a tranquil image of a couple going for an walk along Curbar Edge in the Peak District, Derbyshire.

David, of Wanstead, said: “I decided to visit Cubar Edge in the evening. It was very beautiful with the setting sun and this couple happened along and I had to take the photo quickly.

“Naturally I am very pleased that my image was chosen the winner from so many other fine images.”

Marilyn Steward of the East Anglia Federation of Photographic Societies chose the winning shot.

The society meets on the first and third Monday of every month in Wanstead House, The Green, Wanstead, and the first three sessions are free.

Visit woodfordandwanstead- photosoc.co.uk or email davechris2001@hotmail.com.

