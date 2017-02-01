Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Barkingside pupil shares moving tale of grandad’s life in Nazi camps

14:42 01 February 2017

Hillel Chill Igielman as a young boy, a few months after being liberated by American troops during the Second World War.

Hillel Chill Igielman as a young boy, a few months after being liberated by American troops during the Second World War.

Zachary Igielman

A 16-year-old pupil stood in front for hundreds of community members to tell the moving story of his grandfather’s life during the Second World War.

Comment
Zachary Igielman speaking at the Holocaust Memorial Day event at Valentines Park. Photo: Ann-Marie AbbasahZachary Igielman speaking at the Holocaust Memorial Day event at Valentines Park. Photo: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Zachary Igielman, who attends Kantor King Solomon High School, Forest Road Barkingside, was speaking at the Holocaust Memorial Day event in Valentines Park, on Friday.

Hillel Chill Igielman, called grandpa Charlie by Zachary, was born in a small Polish town called Biablobrzegi in 1928.

Zachary said: “In 1940 the Germans entered the village and made Chill and his father, along with the other Jews, work for them.

“The family had little money and little food.”

Grandpa Charlie

0
1 / 1

Soon after, Mr Igielman, was sent to an ammunitions factory in Radom in east-central Poland.

Mr Igielman and other Jews were assembled and degraded by a German officer and told how lazy they were.

To instill fear into the group, one man was shot by a firing squard as a lesson of how laziness would be dealt with.

The grandfather also learnt that all the people from his village had been taken away, although know one knew at the time, history knows their fate.

In his memoir, A Record of The Early Life of Hillel Chill Igielman, he wrote: ”I cried solidly for a week at the loss of my family and have never shed a tear since.”

Zachary continued: “After the war, he found out that his parents, my great grandparents, Fischel and Brucha, and his siblings, Nicha, Sima and Pinchas, had been taken to the extermination camp Treblinka and were murdered in the gas chambers there.”

At the camp, Mr Igielman, then a young boy, found work difficult and exhausting.

Rations were insufficient and many people died of starvation.

In summer 1943 the Nazis forced the Jews to march for six days, with just a quarter of a loaf of bread to keep them going, from Radom to a train station.

While many of the victims were herded onto a train which stopped at Auschwitz, Mr Igielman was sent to a camp in Wehingen, Germany.

Mr Igielman wrote: “The whole camp was literally knee deep in mud, so as soon as you stepped out of the barrack block you sank.

“The SS used to ride around on horses chasing us. The barracks were wooden with bunks three high. Each bunk was like a shelf holding 25 people, 75 to a bunk and 150 to a barrack.

“The bunks were wooden with neither mattress, straw nor blankets.”

At the end of January 1945 camp survivors were transported to another camp, called Dachau, in southern Germany by train.

“The dead were removed from the carriage daily,” wrote Mr Igielman.

As the Allied troops approached, the remaining Jews were taken into a nearby forest to be shot by German officers.

Zachary added: “Those who were unable to walk, including grandpa, were left to die. There was no food no roll calls and no work.

“Many died just days from liberation but on May 8 1945 my grandpa was saved by American troops.

“As a third generation survivor, I take it as my responsibility to pass on this story as if it were my own, so that it can never happen again

“As Anne Frank said what is done cannot be undone, but one can prevent it happening again.”

Mr Igielman lived in Preswich, Manchester and died in March 2010. He is remembered fondly by Zachary.

Keywords: Poland

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Mystery over man found critically injured in Epping Forest continues

17:19 Rosaleen Fenton
Police at the scene of an incident in the car park by Epping Forest on Snaresbrook Road

Detectives are exploring all avenues after a critically-injured 45-year-old man was discovered in Epping Forest last week.

PICTURES: Police find 500 cannabis plants in raid on factory in Ilford

15:53 Rosaleen Fenton
Around 500 annabis plants were found at a factory in Eastern Avenue, Ilford (credit: Redbridge Police)

Investigations are continuing after a police raid at an address in Ilford led to the discovery of more than 500 plants.

Gallery: Barkingside pupil shares moving tale of grandad’s life in Nazi camps

14:42 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Hillel Chill Igielman as a young boy, a few months after being liberated by American troops during the Second World War.

A 16-year-old pupil stood in front for hundreds of community members to tell the moving story of his grandfather’s life during the Second World War.

Guess who’s back? Brick bandits strike again in Seven Kings

13:06 Matthew Clemenson
Samir Sabbir believes the hole in the wall gang have returned and targeted his property in Green Lane, Seven Kings.

The latest victim of a group of brick thieves says that public safety will be compromised unless more is done to stop them.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Updated: Stabbing victim hospitalised after attack at Newbury Park supermarket

Paramedics were called to the Sainsbury's store in King George Avenue, Newbury Park after a person was stabbed in the car park on Saturday night. Photo: Google Maps

Broken down lorry at Redbridge Roundabout causing A12 travel woes

Delays after A12 lane is closed temporarily (credit: TfL)

PICTURES: Police find 500 cannabis plants in raid on factory in Ilford

Around 500 annabis plants were found at a factory in Eastern Avenue, Ilford (credit: Redbridge Police)

‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ lottery grant to preserve Hainault Forest Country Park for future generations

Hainault Forest (credit: Michael Heffernan)

Ilford crash: Friends pay tribute to Green Lane horror crash victim Jamal Ahmed

Jamal Ahmed, 22, from Ilford
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now