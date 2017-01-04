Babies born on New Year’s day in Redbridge

Baby Maldhi was born at 36 weeks. Picture Mrs Razick. Mrs Razick

While many residents in the borough were ringing in 2017 with a few drinks or a takeaway in front of the TV, nearly a dozen women were in labour getting ready to welcome a new addition into their families.

Samina Gal with her new baby born on New Year's Day. Picture Ken Mears. Samina Gal with her new baby born on New Year's Day. Picture Ken Mears.

One of those mothers was Zeenath Razick, 33, of Lynton Crescent, Gants Hill, who added a little boy, Maldhi, to her family.

He was born at Queen’s Hospital, Romford.

“We called him circus boy as he was so active in the womb,” she told the Recorder. “He was due on my birthday on January 24 but he had different plans.

“On December 30 at 11.45pm, he gave a massive kick, and broke his waters and my contractions started – we panicked and called an ambulance.”

Samina Gal's baby girl. Photo Ken Mears. Samina Gal's baby girl. Photo Ken Mears.

The baby was only 36 weeks old and Zeenath joked that he didn’t want to share her birthday but have a “more special day”.

“He wanted the whole world to celebrate on his birthday,” she added.

“It is a great start to the year.”

Maldhi is Zeenath’s fourth child and she said that she has now had all her four children at the hospital.

“The staff have been impeccable – we have made a big card filled with so many names of all the people that helped us including doctors, nurses, obstetricians,” she said.

Samina Gul also welcomed her baby girl into the world, at Queen’s on January 1 and said it was a lovely way to start 2017.

“My due date was January 8, so I was surprised,” she said. “I felt strong pains on December 31 but she was waiting for the new year.”

The mum and her family of Hampton Road, Ilford, have not decided what to call her yet and want to spend a bit more time with her before they take the plunge.

“I feel very happy that she came along – lots of people in the hospital called her ‘new year baby’ and came to visit her. My two-year-old daughter was very excited to meet her and my son was really happy.”

With a child born on December 12 and another born in February, all her children are winter babies. She said the hospital staff were perfect and helped make it a positive experience.