Author Sara Grant to share her writing passion at Redbridge Children’s Literary Festival

She loves everything about books, from writing, editing and reading to discussing them, and an author, who hails from across the pond, is set to share her passion at the Redbridge Children’s Literary Festival.

Originally from Indiana, America, Sara Grant, 48, who now lives in Limehouse, releases her 10th book Mystery at the Ice Hotel today (Thursday).

The author, who will visit the borough on Tuesday, October 25 and Friday, October 28, developed a passion for writing as a child.

“I always wanted to be a writer, from like eight years old I was writing and telling stories,” she said.

“I got a degree in journalism and psychology, then went to Goldsmiths university and studied a masters in creative and life writing, and now I teach that class.

“I absolutely love Goldsmiths and to be teaching is amazing.”

The novelist does not limit her teaching to the renowned university, on her website sara-grant.com young writers will find, under the Chasing Danger series, worksheets and writing exercises. Mystery at the Ice Hotel is the first book in the series.

“I’m focusing on action and adventure,” said Sara. “I love mysteries, thrillers and whodunnits.

“I loved Charlie’s Angels as a child [and think] how can I recreate what Charlie’s Angels did for me, strong females solving the crime and saving the day.”

The author gains inspiration from a variety of sources.

“I always wanted to travel and I was lucky enough to go to the Maldives,” she said.

But while sunseekers were enjoying the exotic surroundings, Sara was busy thinking the setting would be “perfect for mayhem”.

On the Tuesday session at the Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, Ilford, Sara will hold an improvisation workshop.

“I will show them how I create a story by getting suggestions from the audience. We do it all together in an hour,” she told the Recorder.

“It’s for those aged nine to adults, the more the merrier.

“It’s a great way to show people how we are all capable of doing this.”

At the Friday workshop, Sara will host a creative writing crash course.

“I love working with young writers, they generate so many amazing ideas,” she added.

The festival runs from October 24-29. To view the full programme, visit redbridgelitfest.org.