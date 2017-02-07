Armed police close Redbridge road responding to reports of a man with a gun

Firearms officers responded to reports of a man with a gun in Tryfan Close, Redbridge, last night. Photo: Google Maps. Archant

A residential road was closed last night as armed police officers arrested two men while responding to reports of a man seen carrying a gun.

Access through Falmouth Gardens was briefly cordoned off and buses to Redbridge Underground station were briefly diverted.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called shortly before 8:15pm to an address at Tryfan Close, Ilford following a report of man seen in possession of a firearm.

Both local police officers and specialist firearms officers attended.

Two men came out of the address and were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

They are currently in custody at an east London police station.

A search of the address is currently being carried out.

Enquries continue.