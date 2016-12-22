Appeal launched after spate of bike thefts from Central Line stations including Snaresbrook

Officers from the British Transport Police are looking to speak to this man regarding a spate of bike thefts at Central Line stations. Archant

Officers from British Transport Police are attempting to trace the man responsible for stealing six bikes from Tube stations on the Central Line.

Between Wednesday, August 3 and Wednesday, November 16, it is believed the man pictured above was involved in the theft of six bikes taken from Debden, Snaresbrook, Loughton and Theydon Bois stations.

Anyone with information can send a text to British Transport Police officers on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 288 of 22/12/2016.

Advice on how to deter bike thieves and keep your bike secure can be found by visiting BTPs website: http://www.btp.police.uk/advice_and_info/travelling_safely/bicycle_security.aspx