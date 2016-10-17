Search

Annual Redbridge books celebration to boast witches, theatre and top writers

16:49 17 October 2016

Storyteller Andy Lawrence from the Theatre of Widdershins, with characters from Rapunzel and the Tower of Doom, which is being performed at the Fabula Festival. Picture: Jane Barlow

Storyteller Andy Lawrence from the Theatre of Widdershins, with characters from Rapunzel and the Tower of Doom, which is being performed at the Fabula Festival. Picture: Jane Barlow

(C)2009 {Jane Barlow/TSPL}, all rights reserved

It might start in your head, but the act of reading can take you on a journey around the world and beyond.

Comment
Winnie the Witch's illustrator Korky Paul will also be appearing at the festivalWinnie the Witch's illustrator Korky Paul will also be appearing at the festival

You may consider the activity an individual or quiet pastime, but Redbridge Council aims to show it in a different light, with the return of a popular two-day festival celebrating the arts and the borough’s libraries.

Adults, teenagers and children can take part in a wide range of activities on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, including a story treasure hunt, writing workshops and mask making.

Held at Redbridge Central Library, Clements Road, Ilford, and Wanstead Library, Spratt Hall Road, the festival will see participants absorb themselves in arts and crafts with a pastels session, express themselves in a performance art workshop and meet writers and publishing experts.

A council spokesman said: “We were delighted at the turnout for last year’s Fabula Festival and we hope residents will once again come and experience the fantastic range of events and activities.

“Fabula is a great celebration of the arts and libraries and we have a packed line-up this year, including events for all age groups.

“So whether you’re looking for advice on how to write and promote a book, or your children want to try their hand at making monsters and witches masks, you’ll find something at Fabula.”

If creating an arty photo sounds like something you want to master, or coding at a Raspberry Pi Jam is more your thing, why not head down to the libraries and try one of the numerous events on offer.

The council is once again expecting a good turnout and a spokesman encouraged residents to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

While some events are free, others do have a participation charge.

A full list of times, venues and prices is available to residents online.

For more information, visit redbridge.gov.uk.

