Annual Dawn to Dusk race held in Woodford Green
14:16 20 December 2016
Archant
Keep-fit enthusiasts were out in force last week, taking part in Sikhs In The City’s fourth annual Dawn to Dusk Race.
Dawn to Dusk race
Andre Ellis from Plaistow came 2nd in Sikhs in the City Dawn to Dusk Race.
Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race firector Harmander Singh with View Tube Runners' Andre Ellis East London Runners Josh Stephens from South Woodford who came second.
Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race firector Harmander Singh with East London Runners Josh Stephens from South Woodford who came third.
Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race firector Harmander Singh with East London Runners Patricia O'Neill from Wanstead who came first in the 22k race.
Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race firector Harmander Singh with East London Runners Patricia O'Neill from Wanstead who came first in the 22k race.
Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race director Harmander Singh with Fiona Critchley from Braintree who came second.
Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race director Harmander Singh with Fiona Critchley from Braintree who came second.
Hatton School & Special Needs Centre, Roding Lane South, Woodford Green - Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race. Sukhjinder Singh from Ilford gives the thumbs up having just finished
Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race
Left to right: Gurmail Singh from Southall, race director Harmander Singh, Manjit Singh from Ilford who came second in the half marathon, second place winner Fiona Critchley from Braintree, 22K first place winner Patricia O'Neill from Wanstead, third place winner Josh Stephens from South Woodford and Sukhjinder Singh from Ilford all took part in the Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race.
One-hundred-and-five-year-old Fauja Singh poses lent his support to Sikhs In The City's annual Dawn to Dusk Race.
A runner taking part in the Sikhs In The City's annual Dawn to Dusk Race.
Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race 10K winner Brian Venton from Brentwood with his medal.
A runner in fancy dress took part in the Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race.
A runner in fancy dress took part in the Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race.
Runners ran either 21, 11 or five laps of a 2km circuit starting from Hatton School and Special Needs Centre, Roding Lane South, Woodford Green.
Free entry was given to Team Kaleigh - people racing in support of Kaleigh Lau, six, who has a rare brain tumour.
“All finishers received an event T-shirt,” said race director, Harmander Singh.
“But the best part was the feed station that provided water, energy drinks, cakes, jelly babies, tea, coffee and what no other race in the country offers, onion bhajis, samosas and jalebis.”
For more information on the group visit sikhsinthecity.org