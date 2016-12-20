Annual Dawn to Dusk race held in Woodford Green

To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andre Ellis from Plaistow came 2nd in Sikhs in the City Dawn to Dusk Race.

Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race firector Harmander Singh with View Tube Runners' Andre Ellis East London Runners Josh Stephens from South Woodford who came second.

Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race firector Harmander Singh with East London Runners Josh Stephens from South Woodford who came third.

Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race firector Harmander Singh with East London Runners Patricia O'Neill from Wanstead who came first in the 22k race.

Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race director Harmander Singh with Fiona Critchley from Braintree who came second.

Hatton School & Special Needs Centre, Roding Lane South, Woodford Green - Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race. Sukhjinder Singh from Ilford gives the thumbs up having just finished

Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race

Left to right: Gurmail Singh from Southall, race director Harmander Singh, Manjit Singh from Ilford who came second in the half marathon, second place winner Fiona Critchley from Braintree, 22K first place winner Patricia O'Neill from Wanstead, third place winner Josh Stephens from South Woodford and Sukhjinder Singh from Ilford all took part in the Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race.

One-hundred-and-five-year-old Fauja Singh poses lent his support to Sikhs In The City's annual Dawn to Dusk Race.

A runner taking part in the Sikhs In The City's annual Dawn to Dusk Race.

Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race 10K winner Brian Venton from Brentwood with his medal.

A runner in fancy dress took part in the Sikhs In The City annual Dawn to Dusk Race.