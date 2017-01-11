Search

Advanced search

Amy Winehouse’s table tennis playing cousins to appear on Eggheads tonight

07:49 11 January 2017

Twins Nigel Winehouse and Karen Pollack who are to appear on Eggheads. Picture Ken Mears.

Twins Nigel Winehouse and Karen Pollack who are to appear on Eggheads. Picture Ken Mears.

Archant

A brother and sister are hoping to prove they have all the right answers by taking on a team of expert quizmasters.

Comment

Twins Karen Pollack, of Lambourne End, and Nigel Winehouse, of Hainault, formed part of formidable table-tennis playing team Top Spinners who will appear on the hit BBC quiz show Eggheads tonight.

The team, which also included Susan Akiva, Joan and Dave Thomas, belong to the Platinum table tennis club in Barkingside, took on the expert team of quizmasters after impressing producers last year.

The twins, who are related to the Grammy Award-winning singer Amy Winehouse, described the experience as “great fun”.

Karen, 62, said: “It was brilliant; we all had a great time.

“A friend was really up for it and it just went from there.

“We had to film a video for the producers explaining who we were, why we would be like to be on the show and which egghead we would like to be against.

“After that, the producers got in touch quite quickly and we were invited to Glasgow for the filming!”

The show sees five amateur challengers pitted against five quiz champions in a bid to win thousands of pounds and the kudos of beating the brainiacs.

But although they can appear to be terrifying on screen, Karen said that behind the scenes, the team couldn’t have been nicer.

She said: “Everyone was lovely and made us feel so at ease.”

The show is presented by radio presenter and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Jeremy Vine, who Karen described as “very friendly”.

She said: “He was very nice and was chatting away to us about table tennis in between filming.”

Karen – who remained tight-lipped about how the team got on – said she was slightly nervous about watching herself on television.

She said: “It’s definitely going to be a bit strange!

“Our family and friends will be coming around so we can all watch it together. It was such good fun and really a once-in-the-life experience.

“I’m so glad we took part.”

The episode airs at 6pm on BBC One tonight.

Keywords: BBC Glasgow

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Barnardo’s poll shows majority of teenagers want sex education in schools

44 minutes ago Ann-Marie Abbasah
RE Javed Khan

A survey by a national children’s charity has shown that 70 per cent of teenagers want all schools to have lessons on sex and relationships (SRE).

Police hunt hat pinching mugger who left victim bruised in Gants Hill robbery

09:47 Rosaleen Fenton
Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image as he may have information which could help with the investigation. (credit: BTP)

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Northbrook Road, Ilford ‘closed’ till February

09:44 Ellena Cruse
Northbrook Road is closed and traffic is being diverted through the town centre. Picture: Google maps.

Amy Winehouse’s table tennis playing cousins to appear on Eggheads tonight

07:49 Rosaleen Fenton
Twins Nigel Winehouse and Karen Pollack who are to appear on Eggheads. Picture Ken Mears.

A brother and sister are hoping to prove they have all the right answers by taking on a team of expert quizmasters.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

A12 reopens after earlier fatal motorbike crash near Redbridge Roundabout

Police at the scene of a fatal motorbike crash on the A12 near to the Redbridge roundabout

Can you pass our Redbridge citizenship test?

Ilford Town Centre. Picture Paul Bennett.

Henley Road resident wakes up to a ‘thunderstorm’ after car crashes into front wall

Residents were woken to a loud crash on Henley Road in Ilford this morning

Woodford Green man admits punching police officer outside Gants Hill nightclub on Christmas Day

The crime scene in Gants Hill that Odongo was trying to walk through when he assaulted the Pc.

Updated: Tube strike: Huge crowds at Ilford station, Wanstead station reopened

Huge queues outside Ilford station during today's Tube strike. Picture: Zahra Chaudhry
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now