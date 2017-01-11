Amy Winehouse’s table tennis playing cousins to appear on Eggheads tonight

Twins Nigel Winehouse and Karen Pollack who are to appear on Eggheads. Picture Ken Mears. Archant

A brother and sister are hoping to prove they have all the right answers by taking on a team of expert quizmasters.

Twins Karen Pollack, of Lambourne End, and Nigel Winehouse, of Hainault, formed part of formidable table-tennis playing team Top Spinners who will appear on the hit BBC quiz show Eggheads tonight.

The team, which also included Susan Akiva, Joan and Dave Thomas, belong to the Platinum table tennis club in Barkingside, took on the expert team of quizmasters after impressing producers last year.

The twins, who are related to the Grammy Award-winning singer Amy Winehouse, described the experience as “great fun”.

Karen, 62, said: “It was brilliant; we all had a great time.

“A friend was really up for it and it just went from there.

“We had to film a video for the producers explaining who we were, why we would be like to be on the show and which egghead we would like to be against.

“After that, the producers got in touch quite quickly and we were invited to Glasgow for the filming!”

The show sees five amateur challengers pitted against five quiz champions in a bid to win thousands of pounds and the kudos of beating the brainiacs.

But although they can appear to be terrifying on screen, Karen said that behind the scenes, the team couldn’t have been nicer.

She said: “Everyone was lovely and made us feel so at ease.”

The show is presented by radio presenter and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Jeremy Vine, who Karen described as “very friendly”.

She said: “He was very nice and was chatting away to us about table tennis in between filming.”

Karen – who remained tight-lipped about how the team got on – said she was slightly nervous about watching herself on television.

She said: “It’s definitely going to be a bit strange!

“Our family and friends will be coming around so we can all watch it together. It was such good fun and really a once-in-the-life experience.

“I’m so glad we took part.”

The episode airs at 6pm on BBC One tonight.