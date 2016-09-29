Search

Ally’s World author Karen McCombie to inspire young readers and writers at Redbridge Children’s Literary Festival

12:30 29 September 2016

Ally's World author Karen McCombie is speaking at the first ever Redbridge Children's Literary Festival, taking place at the Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford, in October half-term

Archant

A former journalist who gravitated from a teenage magazine writer into a best-selling children’s author is excited to be speaking at the Redbridge Children’s Literary Festival next month.

Karen McCombie, 53, who lives in North London, famed for the Ally’s World series of books has had around 85 books published to date and is busy writing more.

On Monday, October 24, Karen hopes to inspire the borough’s young writers and entertain children with her new work.

She said: “I love getting out and about. Writing is quite a lonely job, you’re lost in your own little world.

“One job that I love is when I get an invitation to a school or library and get to meet people who are your readers or could be your readers.

“I don’t just read but I talk about where I get my inspiration from.”

According to Karen, there is no magic trick to finding inspiration.

“It’s from your own life,” she adds.

“I hope to really encourage people to see their own potential.”

The event, to be held at the Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, Ilford, will see Karen talk about her new book The Whispers of Wilderwood Hall.

The book centres on a young girl named Ellis whose mum marries a rock star.

While Ellis’ stepdad is off touring, she and her mum move into a falling down mansion in Scotland.

Karen continues: “Ellis finds herself very lonely while her mum is renovating the property and begins to hear whispers in the walls.”

Ellis suddenly finds herself whisked back in time to the Edwardian era where she meets a lonely servant girl called Flora and time travels between the present and past.

Living in the past comforts Ellis at first but she then has to question whether it is all what it seems.

As a journalist Karen wrote for popular teenage magazines including Just 17 and Sugar before hitting the big time with her popular Ally’s World series, which enabled her to write full time.

At the event, Karen will also speak about her first historical book centred on evacuees during the Second World War, who were sent from north London to Essex.

She added: “It is so interesting and a friends and family book but set in the past.”

