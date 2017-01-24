Search

Air pollution warning issued for Redbridge residents

12:36 24 January 2017

Fog in Ilford on Monday morning

Rosaleen Fenton

Residents are urged to take care after the first “very high” pollution alert was issued by the Mayor of London yesterday, with pollution levels remaining high today.

How to protect yourself

Adults and children with lung problems, adults with heart porblems and older people are being advised to avoid strenuous physical activity.

People with asthma may find they need to use their inhalers more often.

High levels of pollution are being recorded along Ley Street, in Ilford, according to the London Air Quality Network run by King’s College, London.

The air quality index numbers run from one (lowest) to 10 (highest), with levels around Ley Street currently being rated at “8”.

In the borough, air quality campaigner and Wanstead resident Maria Shepphard raised her concerns about pollution in Redbridge last week.

At a full council meeting on Thursday night, Cllr John Howard, cabinet member for environment and sustainability, confirmed that a revised plan to improve air quality across Redbridge is in the pipeline.

This will include plans to fine drivers who leave their engines idling, spewing out unnecessary air pollution.

The warning across London is being issued at bus stops, tube stations and roadsides across the city, thanks to the new alert system.

Yesterday, Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, called for immediate action to curb the high pollution levels.

He said: “This is the highest level of alert and everyone - from the most vulnerable to the physically fit - may need to take precautions to protect themselves from the filthy air.

“The government urgently need to do their bit.

“They need to devolve more powers to London and introduce a national diesel scrappage scheme to rid our streets of the dirtiest vehicles.

“They also need to reform vehicle excise duty and bring in a new Clean Air Act that finally tackles this problem and means that Londoners don’t have to be afraid of the air we breathe.”

1 comment

  • I wonder if this air pollution fine includes drivers who leave their engines idling when they regularly queue down Redbridge Lane East to get onto Redbridge Roundabout, sometimes for up to 45 minutes? This would just add insult to injury. Can you imagine drivers having to turn off their engines and start them again every few seconds, while queuing all that time! Local residents know that Redbridge Lane East is a pollution hotspot because of the daily traffic jams but this will only change when something is done to ease the queuing, to allow drivers from this road to exit onto the roundabout safely and more frequently.

    Sally

    Tuesday, January 24, 2017

