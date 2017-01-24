Air pollution warning issued for Redbridge residents

Fog in Ilford on Monday morning Rosaleen Fenton

Residents are urged to take care after the first “very high” pollution alert was issued by the Mayor of London yesterday, with pollution levels remaining high today.

How to protect yourself Adults and children with lung problems, adults with heart porblems and older people are being advised to avoid strenuous physical activity. People with asthma may find they need to use their inhalers more often.

High levels of pollution are being recorded along Ley Street, in Ilford, according to the London Air Quality Network run by King’s College, London.

The air quality index numbers run from one (lowest) to 10 (highest), with levels around Ley Street currently being rated at “8”.

In the borough, air quality campaigner and Wanstead resident Maria Shepphard raised her concerns about pollution in Redbridge last week.

At a full council meeting on Thursday night, Cllr John Howard, cabinet member for environment and sustainability, confirmed that a revised plan to improve air quality across Redbridge is in the pipeline.

This will include plans to fine drivers who leave their engines idling, spewing out unnecessary air pollution.

The warning across London is being issued at bus stops, tube stations and roadsides across the city, thanks to the new alert system.

Yesterday, Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, called for immediate action to curb the high pollution levels.

He said: “This is the highest level of alert and everyone - from the most vulnerable to the physically fit - may need to take precautions to protect themselves from the filthy air.

“The government urgently need to do their bit.

“They need to devolve more powers to London and introduce a national diesel scrappage scheme to rid our streets of the dirtiest vehicles.

“They also need to reform vehicle excise duty and bring in a new Clean Air Act that finally tackles this problem and means that Londoners don’t have to be afraid of the air we breathe.”