‘Ahhhhhhhh!’ Clayhall pupils sign and sing for deaf charity

13:02 02 February 2017

Children at Glade Primary School participating in the national Sign2Sing

Children at Glade Primary School participating in the national Sign2Sing

Archant

Youngsters hit the high note yesterday as they raised money by signing and singing for a vital charity.

Sign2Sing

Children at Glade Primary School, Atherton Road, Clayhall, have spent the last two months learning the words and signs ahead of the big sing-along.

Yesterday, the pupils in Class 3R, showed off what they had learned ahead of their big all school performance next week.

They performed Bottletops, a song created especially for the event by charity SignHealth, which raises essential funds to help vulnerable deaf children and adults.

Davida Robinson, music teacher, said: “The children really enjoy this event and have worked very hard to learn the song both at school and at home.

“It’s fantastic, they have been working hard and some of the older pupils have been helping the youngsters out.

“The event has been running for about six years and the children really look forward to it.

“As well as being excited, it raises a lot of awareness amongst the pupils.”

