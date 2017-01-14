A year photographing Wanstead Flats
15:00 14 January 2017
Barry Chapman
An avid tweeter and dog walker, Barry Chapman is well known for his glorious pictures of Wanstead Flats.
Top pictures from Wanstead Flats
The skylark is one of the iconic birds of Wanstead Flats, it nests all year round. Picture: Barry Chapman
The Flats is best known for its football pitches. Picture: Barry Chapman
I spend a lot of time on Wanstead Flats walking my dog, and catch some amazing sunrises. Picture: Barry Chapman
Autumn on Wanstead Flats can be cold and unforgiving but certain species thrive, such as this crane fly. Picture: Barry Chapman
In an exclusive interview, the “Wanstead Womble” has shared his top five photographs from the last year.
Birds, insects, amphibians, mammals and plants and beautiful sunrises and sunsets are all captured by Barry and shared on his Twitter @WansteadWomble.