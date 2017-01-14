Search

A year photographing Wanstead Flats

15:00 14 January 2017

Spring arrives in Wanstead Flats, when the goslings, ducklings and cygnets start appearing. Picture: Barry Chapman

Spring arrives in Wanstead Flats, when the goslings, ducklings and cygnets start appearing. Picture: Barry Chapman

Barry Chapman

An avid tweeter and dog walker, Barry Chapman is well known for his glorious pictures of Wanstead Flats.

Top pictures from Wanstead Flats

In an exclusive interview, the “Wanstead Womble” has shared his top five photographs from the last year.

Birds, insects, amphibians, mammals and plants and beautiful sunrises and sunsets are all captured by Barry and shared on his Twitter @WansteadWomble.

