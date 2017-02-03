Search

A Roman, a daughter, a wife – a reporter’s journey into her past life with Nicolas Aujula

16:49 03 February 2017

Reporter Ellena Cruse in a session with Nicolas Aujala. All pictures Ken Mears.

Archant

While reporter Ellena Cruse’s body was locked in the board room, her soul went on a journey hundreds of years back in time in a past lives regression session. Afterwards she caught up with expert Nicolas Aujula who has helped thousands with his psychic skills.

I am a dichotomy. My internal dial fluctuates between massively optimistic and acutely sarcastic. But as I am sent into a meditative state by a past life regression therapist I try to keep an open mind.

I am having a session with Nicolas Aujula, who will be holding a group session in South Woodford later this month.

He uses his voice to lead me to into a trance like state and I manage to block out the traffic noise – if this is as good as the session gets I am happy to take it.

The transition into relaxation has been a gradual one but after 30 minutes or so my body becomes heavy and is locked to the spot.

I can’t move my arms and although this new found paralysis should feel scary, curiosity takes over and my mind remains light and free, un-tethered from my body.

I look down at myself and even through I wore a skirt I knew I was no woman.

With shoulder length hair, olive skin and fighter’s shoulders, I realised I was a Roman man.

“Your soul has travelled both in distance and time,” said Nicholas, who turned down a place at university after he slipped into a deep trance while meditating.

Instead he trained as a therapist to help people with his gift.

“I believe there is a story behind the story and by understanding you get clarity of who you are.”

The strangest thing about the whole experience was the intensity of feelings.

It was as if I has disconnected myself from my body and tapped into to a new vessel - whatever this Roman guy felt , I felt with such searing honesty.

Dicussing the session afterwards.Dicussing the session afterwards.

This was exemplified through the next scene in my story when I met a beautiful brown haired women.

I had such strong feelings to protect her and look after her.

She was smart, captivating and we connected on so many levels.

I saw my child in her arms and felt so content, but this feeling suddenly changed and pain ripped through my chest.

Nicolas asked: “What’s happened?”

I couldn’t speak I was overwhelmed with such a sense of loss and despair. My heart ached with pain and I started to cry.

Barely able to string a sentence together I said: “My baby died and, and she died.” I felt numb, cold and hopeless. A part of myself had died with this little family and I didn’t want to be in the world anymore. I didn’t feel a point to existence.

Nicolas did some work with me to come back to the real world and he asked me to visualise cutting the strings connecting myself to the Roman.

“You will always have him with you, you lived that life, but you need to let go you are carrying his loss and grief with you.”

I felt emotionally drained liked I had been through a saga, but also a lot lighter, freer and definitely more balanced. I had been re–centered.

Never in my wildest imagination did I think cutting ties with grief from another life would help me.

The experience is something you have to feel yourself, no amount of words can fully describe the feeling of warm flow of energy radiating through you (travelling from your body while it is locked to a chair).

All I know is that something happened in that room that has irrevocably changed my outlook on life.

Curious to have a go? Meet Nicolas Aujula at Woodford Church, Grove Crescent, South Woodford on Saturday February, 18. Ticket cost £20. Visit knowyourpastlife.com.

