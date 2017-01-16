A12 Goodmayes junction closed overnight for crossing upgrade

The a12 junction with Barley Lane and Hainault Road, which is closed overnight until April 14. Photo: Google Maps Archant

A busy junction on the A12 is to be closed overnight for the next three months while Transport for London (TfL) install a pedestrian crossing.

The Barley Lane and Hainault Road junction, which connects Hainault with Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath and provides quick access to the nearby King George Hospital, has been closed from 8pm to 5am since January 9.

A temporary speed limit of 30 miles per hour is also in place on the A12 between Somerville Road, Chadwell Heath, and Aldborough Road, Newbury Park, while the work is being carried out.

TfL expect the work to be completed by April 14, and signposted diversions are in place for drivers until then.

A TfL spokesman said: “The works will improve the junction and allow pedestrians to cross the A12 safely.”