80 per cent of street lights are dimmed in Redbridge

80 per cent of street lights are dimmed in the borough. Picture Eric Bush. Archant

After the glitz of Christmas, January can seem comparatively bleak, however new research suggests that the dark winter evenings can be attributed to more than post–festive blues.

Out of 20,965 street lights in the borough, 16,772 are dimmed according to details obtained under a Freedom of Information request by website confused.com, and there are plans to dim more.

Nick McDoherty, 62, of Gants Hill, said: “I don’t go out at night anymore if I can help it as I feel vulnerable. It doesn’t just affect pedestrians, and car users are increasingly using their full beams to see – which blinds other users.”

Although 80 per cent of street lamps have been dimmed Neighbourhood Watch Redbridge chairman, Mark Glazer said he has not heard complaints.

Cecelia Rufus, of the Redbridge Equalities and Community Council, said dimming affects the most vulnerable: “People with additional needs are at risk but everybody should feel safe in their community. There should have been consultation.”