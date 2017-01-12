21-year-old arrested after man hospitalised in fight outside Ilford station

Costa Coffee, Cranbrook Road. Archant

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a man was injured in a fight outside Ilford station last night.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called at 8.08pm yesterday to reports of a fight on Cranbrook Road, outside the Costa Coffee opposite the station, where they found a man in his 30s injured on the floor.

She confirmed: “The victim was taken to an east London hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

“Officers searched the area and arrested a 21-year-old man in nearby Wellesley Road on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“He was taken to an east London police station for questioning where he remains in police custody.”

Enquiries continue.