High-flying acts at tomorrow’s Wanstead Festival

12:00 17 September 2016

An acrobat at Wanstead Festival 2015

An acrobat at Wanstead Festival 2015

A popular community festival will prolong summer celebrations with a day of family activities, performances and live music.

For its 15th edition, Wanstead Festival is back with high-flying shows including an acrobat act by A J James and rope walker Kwabana Lindsay.

The main stage will host a wide range of artists, from the sounds of Peter Black, who recently appeared on Sky TV’s Guitar Star, to classic hits from the Reggae Choir and a tribute to country, western swing, Bakersfield and bluegrass with the East Lonesome Drifters.

From Wanstead High School’s Wavy indie band and Summer of Sound winner 15-year-old Ankita Goswami, of Barkingside, to a dance performance by The Alexandra School of Performing Arts, from Woodford Green, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Arts and crafts and sport taster sessions for adults and children will also provide entertainment, with plenty of stalls to get your bike fixed or learn more about fostering. Spectators are invited to bring along their picnics or have a taste of some of the organic farm produce from the food court.

The free festival, organised by Redbridge Council, will be held on Christchurch Green, High Street, on Sunday.

Cabinet member for civic pride Cllr Ross Hatfull said: “This is the longest-running community festival in the borough and I’m delighted with the line-up for this year’s event.

“There’s something for all the family and I’m proud of how much of a great community feel we’ve managed to establish throughout the years.

“The festival is always brilliantly attended and it’s absolutely free, so I’d encourage everyone to make the most of a great day out.”

