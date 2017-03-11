Search

Advanced search

Video

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt star in Bollywood blockbuster Badrinath Ki Dulhania which has biggest UK opening in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 17:38 10 March 2017 | UPDATED: 17:38 10 March 2017

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Picture: Fox Star Studios India

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Picture: Fox Star Studios India

Picture: Fox Star Studios India

Bollywood fans will be pleased that the eagerly anticipated Badrinath Ki Dulhania is being released in Ilford Cineworld today in time for Holi.

Comment
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Picture: Fox Star Studios India Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Picture: Fox Star Studios India

The film, a spiritual successor to 2014’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, sees award-winning actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt reunite under director Shashank Khaitan, albeit in different roles.

Billed as a romantic comedy drama, it tells the story of Badrinath Bansal (Dhawan), a conservative young man from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, who falls for free-spirited Vaidehi Trivedi (Bhatt) from Kota, Rajasthan.

The pair hold diametrically opposed views on everything, including life, love and marriage, but are still able to see the goodness in each other, and their story unfolds as they travel between their home towns (via Mumbai and Singapore).

This is Dhawan and Batt’s third film together, after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and 2012’s Student of the Year, but it explores more serious themes than their previous work.

“This has been a journey of ups and downs because my character goes through a lot of changes as the film progresses,” Dhawan said.

“It has been more emotional than other films of mine which are more light-hearted.”

Alongside the Bollywood staples of dancing, music and colourful costumes, Badrinath Ki Dulhania looks at the thorny issue of gender roles in modern India. Badrinath wants to find a wife and settle down, but Vaidehi wants a career and an escape from the life her mother and sister have chosen.

“Vaidehi is not a shy girl,” said Batt.

“She’ll make for a good daughter-in-law, but she’s not shy at all — she’s very outspoken.”

Despite this potentially controversial theme, the film has been well-reviewed in India, where it is expected to make around £1.5 million on its first day, which would put it in the top 50 opening days in Bollywood history.

Related articles

Keywords: India

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Entertainment Stories

Stakes high for sisters as Ladies in Lavender comes to Ilford

Saturday, March 11, 2017 Chris McKeon

Adapting a hit film for the theatre is a serious challenge, as writer Shaun McKenna found when he was asked to bring Ladies in Lavender to the stage.

Video: Ilford Cineworld screens Bollywood blockbuster Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Friday, March 10, 2017 Chris McKeon

Bollywood fans will be pleased that the eagerly anticipated Badrinath Ki Dulhania is being released in Ilford Cineworld today in time for Holi.

The Crucible review: Haunting production of an all time classic

Saturday, March 4, 2017 Hayley Anderson

As a major fan of musicals and spontaneous dance numbers, going to see a 1950s American play renowned for its intensity and angst was somewhat of an experience.

Opinion: Review: Havering Music Makers’ ‘triumphant’ Sweeney Todd delights Ilford audience

Friday, March 3, 2017 Beth Wyatt

A year after staging swashbuckling comedy The Pirates of Penzance, the Havering Music Makers returned to the Kenneth More Theatre (KMT) for the opening night of a darkly entertaining show about a barber with murder on his mind.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read entertainment

Video: Ilford Cineworld screens Bollywood blockbuster Badrinath Ki Dulhania

New play about Twitter reaction to stabbing coming to South Woodford

Kenneth More Theatre boss celebrates fundraising success

Gallery: ‘You won’t succeed on Broadway, if you Don’t Have Any Jews’: celebrating Jewish culture through songs

Youthful cast brings The Diary of Anne Frank to life at the Kenneth More Theatre

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now