Search

Advanced search

Valentines Mansion Artists exhibit their work based on Shakespeare in Ilford.

12:00 07 August 2016

Shakespeare in Redbridge art exhibition at Valentines Mansion. Jason Rose with his work

Shakespeare in Redbridge art exhibition at Valentines Mansion. Jason Rose with his work

Archant

Shakespeare may have written “what’s past is prologue”, but for the artists in residence at Valentines Mansion, their pieces based on his work are very au courant.

Comment
Shakespeare in Redbridge art exhibition at Valentines Mansion. Amanda SeljubacShakespeare in Redbridge art exhibition at Valentines Mansion. Amanda Seljubac

To mark 400 years since his death, themes and ideas created by the playwright have been explored with a 21st century slant and exhibited in Emerson Road, Ilford, as part of a summer collection.

Professional artist and teacher Jason Rose will be presenting his piece The Release of Ariel.

The acrylic painting depicts Ariel – a character in The Tempest – being freed from a tree after 12 years of imprisonment.

“I have a natural affinity with Ariel,” said Jason. “I have always wanted to do a piece on him, so when the theme was set I knew exactly what I was going to do.”

Shakespeare in Redbridge art exhibition at Valentines Mansion. Sarah Patridge with her workShakespeare in Redbridge art exhibition at Valentines Mansion. Sarah Patridge with her work

The artist, who said a Peter Greenaway adaption of the famous play will stay with him for life, described how it was important for him to capture the “pain and joy of the release”.

With visually arresting brush work and authentic textures and hues, it would be easy to enjoy his work on an elementary level, but Jason revealed the deeper connections he has with the piece.

“He is an androgynous figure and has been portrayed as a male and female on stage,” he explained.

“I can relate to that as I don’t feel like a typical bloke. I want to fly and be part of nature and I am not so good at talking to people.

Shakespeare in Redbridge art exhibition at Valentines MansionShakespeare in Redbridge art exhibition at Valentines Mansion

“I have an affinity with the character – he isn’t flying free.”

Jason has also experienced manic depression and said the mixture of emotions is something he can connect with.

However, the feeling of “not knowing where your body ends and the tree begins” doesn’t have to be a negative experience and it was important for him to present an array of emotions.

“I am very much into the environment and conservation – I like tree hugging, I love trees,” he said.

Shakespeare in Redbridge art exhibition at Valentines MansionShakespeare in Redbridge art exhibition at Valentines Mansion

“This piece brought about ideas on loving something but being imprisoned by it at the same time. There is a thin line between love and obsession.” And obsession it was for Jason, who spent hours researching and creating his work.

Influenced by the environment around him, he took longs walks in nearby forests, with the greenery of Valentines Park also helping to shape his vision.

“I couldn’t have spent all that time on something that doesn’t have a connection to me,” he said.

“I have spent ages looking at trees, I have become a bark expert – if I can’t make it as an artist I will become a tree surgeon.

“Trees have captivated me all of my adult life.”

The artist toyed with the idea of sticking actual bark on his painting, but in the end, captured the texture and feeling of the wood by hand, which give a life-like quality to his work. As well as Jason’s painting, the collection will exhibit glass art by Amanda Seljubac, ceramic art by Sarah Partridge and creations from other resident artists.

The free event runs until August 31. Call 020 8708 8100.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Entertainment Stories

Hair-raising tale comes to Ilford with traditional Christmas panto Rapunzel

Saturday, November 26, 2016 Rosaleen Fenton
Marc Seymour is returning after a four year hiatus to the role of the dame in this year's pantomime at the Kenneth More Theatre (photo: Arnaud Stephenson)

He’s larger than life and the belle of the ball, can you guess who I’m talking about yet?

Chadwell Heath mum draws inspiration from autistic son to pen children’s anti-bullying book

Saturday, November 19, 2016 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Lizi Jackson, with seven-year-old twins Layla and Jacob, drew inspiration from her son's autism to pen a children's rhyming book.

A mother-of-two is set to release her first children’s book at the end of National Anti-Bullying Week, letting youngsters know that it’s ok to be different.

Former South Woodford poet pens book to raise cash for cystic fibrosis charity

Friday, November 4, 2016 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Former Woodford County High School pupil, Marion Hertz, has penned a poetry book to raise money for charity.

A children’s author is hoping sales of her second poetry book will help fund much needed holidays for families with sick children.

Partners in Crime review: Queen’s Theatre spy thriller has magic touch

Tuesday, November 1, 2016 Laura Burnip
Queen's Theatre Partners in Crime production shots

Intrigue, romance and plenty of 1920s glamour are just some of the highlights of the Queen’s Theatre’s latest offering.

Newsletter Sign Up

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

Hair-raising tale comes to Ilford with traditional Christmas panto Rapunzel

Marc Seymour is returning after a four year hiatus to the role of the dame in this year's pantomime at the Kenneth More Theatre (photo: Arnaud Stephenson)

Bollywood dance sensation comes to Redbridge

Nishi Pangali with her Bollywood dancers

Video: Rising star Alexandra Whittingham to show Wanstead why classical guitar is on the up

Emerging classical guitar talent Alexandra Whittingham will be playing in Wanstead Library on Tuesday.

Goodmayes Hospital radio station is forced to close

Presenters Philip Lester and Martin Levin mourn the loss of Jumbo sound, by sitting at home wearing polo shirts emblazoned with the radio station's logo

Romford author’s unique take on England’s 1966 World Cup Win

West Ham United players Bobby Moore, Martin Peters and Geoff Hurst celebrate England's World Cup final success in 1966 (pic: PA)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now