Valentines Mansion Artists exhibit their work based on Shakespeare in Ilford.

Shakespeare in Redbridge art exhibition at Valentines Mansion. Jason Rose with his work

Shakespeare may have written “what’s past is prologue”, but for the artists in residence at Valentines Mansion, their pieces based on his work are very au courant.

Amanda Seljubac

To mark 400 years since his death, themes and ideas created by the playwright have been explored with a 21st century slant and exhibited in Emerson Road, Ilford, as part of a summer collection.

Professional artist and teacher Jason Rose will be presenting his piece The Release of Ariel.

The acrylic painting depicts Ariel – a character in The Tempest – being freed from a tree after 12 years of imprisonment.

“I have a natural affinity with Ariel,” said Jason. “I have always wanted to do a piece on him, so when the theme was set I knew exactly what I was going to do.”

Sarah Patridge with her work

The artist, who said a Peter Greenaway adaption of the famous play will stay with him for life, described how it was important for him to capture the “pain and joy of the release”.

With visually arresting brush work and authentic textures and hues, it would be easy to enjoy his work on an elementary level, but Jason revealed the deeper connections he has with the piece.

“He is an androgynous figure and has been portrayed as a male and female on stage,” he explained.

“I can relate to that as I don’t feel like a typical bloke. I want to fly and be part of nature and I am not so good at talking to people.

“I have an affinity with the character – he isn’t flying free.”

Jason has also experienced manic depression and said the mixture of emotions is something he can connect with.

However, the feeling of “not knowing where your body ends and the tree begins” doesn’t have to be a negative experience and it was important for him to present an array of emotions.

“I am very much into the environment and conservation – I like tree hugging, I love trees,” he said.

“This piece brought about ideas on loving something but being imprisoned by it at the same time. There is a thin line between love and obsession.” And obsession it was for Jason, who spent hours researching and creating his work.

Influenced by the environment around him, he took longs walks in nearby forests, with the greenery of Valentines Park also helping to shape his vision.

“I couldn’t have spent all that time on something that doesn’t have a connection to me,” he said.

“I have spent ages looking at trees, I have become a bark expert – if I can’t make it as an artist I will become a tree surgeon.

“Trees have captivated me all of my adult life.”

The artist toyed with the idea of sticking actual bark on his painting, but in the end, captured the texture and feeling of the wood by hand, which give a life-like quality to his work. As well as Jason’s painting, the collection will exhibit glass art by Amanda Seljubac, ceramic art by Sarah Partridge and creations from other resident artists.

The free event runs until August 31. Call 020 8708 8100.