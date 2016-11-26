Rock’n’roll giants rolling into Ilford this weekend

For one night only, rock and roll giants Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Billy Fury, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison will be tearing up the stage at the Kenneth More Theatre.

The Be Bop a Lula show on Sunday will be a night of “pure joy”, promises Gavin Stanley, who plays Cochran and Fury.

He said: “Everyone should expect a proper rock and roll concert.

“We wanted to put on a proper show and people will see the true love we have for the music shining through.”

The concert is named after the rockabilly song recorded by Gene Vincent and His Blue Caps in 1965.

Two of the legends – Holly and Cohran – died tragically in their early twenties and this show offers the opportunity to revisit a night that fans may have missed out on when they were alive.

Gavin said: “We [the performers] love rock and roll.

“This music means a lot to us and you’ll be getting the real deal if you come along, it is a reflection of the 1960s.

“There are other shows you can see instead, such as Dreamboats and Petticoats, which I would say is a bit light on the rock and roll.

“It’s full of drama students with great voices but not much passion.”

In the 1960s, clashes between Mods and Rockers became the subject of national attention as the two clashing subcultures fought on the beaches in Brighton and Margate.

The show, at the theatre in Oakfield Road, Ilford, celebrates rock and roll against the backdrop of moral culture, said Gavin.

“The critics were shocked by the music!” he told the Recorder.

“It was outrageous and people were horrified.

“We wanted to bring that back for a night.”

The Be Bop a Lula show is on Sunday at 7.30pm, and tickets are priced at £21.50 for adults and £18 for concessions.

To book, call the box office on 020 8553 4466 or visit kmtheatre.co.uk.