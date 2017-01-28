New play about Twitter reaction to Hackney stabbing coming to Redbridge Drama Centre in South Woodford

Gentrification is one of the biggest talking points across the capital, and this new play explores the role social media plays.

#Haters is for one night only at Redbridge Drama Centre, Churchfields, South Woodford, on Wednesday, and it looks at how Twitter can re-enforce negative stereotypes in modern London.

Written by Emilia Teglia, the founder and artistic director of Odd Eyes Theatre, the play is based on a stabbing in Hackney three years ago when a man collapsed in the newly opened Bonneville pub.

A worker at the pub tweeted “some kid got stabbed over the road and decided to run into ours. Great look for our first week”, which caused uproar on social media.

The staff got branded “yuppies” and derided as “worse than Donald Trump”. The pub later apologised.

For Emilia, it highlighted divisions in London communities due to gentrification.

We get to see this clash of worlds through the two main characters who at first seem far apart but soon discover they have more in common than previously thought.

“One of the characters is a hipster, one is a stereotypical thug estate boy and through the play they get to move past the stereotypes,” said Emilia.

“Social media is there constantly trying to stir the direction of one character or the other.

“It also explores the triviality of knife crime and how cheap life can be.”

The playwright also places some of the blame on the media for its sensationalist coverage of knife and gang crime.

“A lot of the incidents were reported in tabloids and through click bait titles.

“It divides people on both sides – it just talks about us and them.

“It’s a piece of theatre that makes you think and reflects reality to the audience.”

#Haters is on February 22 at Redbridge Drama Centre, Churchfields, South Woodford.

Tickets are from £7.50 and can be bought online here or by calling the box office on 0208 708 8803.