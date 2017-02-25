Made In India brings the moral questions behind a booming fertility industry to Redbridge Drama Centre

Syreeta Kumar as Dr Gupta and Gina Isaac as Eva in Made In India. Picture: Robert Day Robert Day

As themes for a play go, the global implications of the growth of India’s surrogacy industry is pretty out there.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gina Isaac as Eva and Ulrika Krishnamurti as Aditi in Made In India. Picture: Robert Day Gina Isaac as Eva and Ulrika Krishnamurti as Aditi in Made In India. Picture: Robert Day

And yet, that is what Made in India, a play set largely in a surrogacy clinic in Gujarat, is tackling head on.

The premise is simple enough. Three women meet in the clinic.

It’s Londoner Eva’s last chance for motherhood, but for village girl Aditi, a single mother, surrogacy is a lifeline out of poverty; for clinic owner Dr Gupta, it’s all just another transaction.

Satinder Chohan wrote the play to bring more international attention to the social problems caused by the issue.

‘I felt compelled to write a play with surrogacy at its heart as it is such a controversial subject loaded with conflicting emotion, culture and politics,” she said.

“I felt connected to the subject as, with my Indian village roots, the Indian women acting as surrogates that I had read about in news stories could be any number of my female relatives or indeed myself if my parents had taken a different path in life.

“At the same time, I wanted to explore the wider global issue of which surrogacy is a part – the commodification of everything in a time when morals are easily sacrificed for financial markets and how we, as privileged Westerners and consumers rely on worker all over the world to provide the material stuff of our lives.”

Satinder was helped in her creation of the play by the Tamasha Developing Artists New Writing Course.

Finn Kennedy, the course’s artistic director, said that everyone was incredibly proud of the playwright’s latest effort.

“Satinder’s play is extremely moving as it is about human lives affected by different desperations, against a backdrop of profound global forces.

“As a company we’re excited to be taking on tour a play for our times, which raises vital questions about the West’s ongoing relationship with the developing world.”

Made In India will be at the Redbridge Drama Centre on February 28. Tickets are available on 020 8708 8803.