Hair-raising tale comes to Ilford with traditional Christmas panto Rapunzel

15:21 26 November 2016

Marc Seymour is returning after a four year hiatus to the role of the dame in this year's pantomime at the Kenneth More Theatre (photo: Arnaud Stephenson)

He’s larger than life and the belle of the ball, can you guess who I’m talking about yet?

The borough’s favourite pantomime dame is back in action and as dazzling as ever.

Marc Seymour is preparing to return to the stage as Dame Teasy Weasy in the Kenneth More Theatre’s production of Rapunzel.

He is bristling with enthusiasm ahead of the show opening on December 10.

Dames are among the festive highlights of any pantomime and Marc savours his role as the exuberant comedian.

He said: “I have a lot of fun but it’s always family friendly.

“I have some amazing outfits this year, I can’t reveal my favourite but it’s very large.”

“I can’t wait for the show to start.”

The fabled story sees Rapunzel – the unfortunate princess seized at birth by evil Mother Gothel – locked in a tower.

It’s a hair-raising tale which promises fun for all the family, explained Marc.

He said: “That’s the great thing about pantomimes. They have jokes for the children and the adults; it’s a real family affair.

“The story of Rapunzel is a traditional tale and perfect for a Christmas show.

“Obviously Tangled is a very popular film and we’ve included a few nods to that...within copyright law of course!”

The annual festive trip to see a pantomime may be the first experience of theatre for young children.

Marc said: “I’m very conscious that it might be their first introduction to theatre, as it was for me, and I hope it inspires them to keep returning.

“A lot of theatre is overpriced for families and it’s great that our show is affordable.

“I’m very proud of the Kenneth More Theatre; it’s a real community establishment.

“It’s great to see people coming back each year, that’s how we know we’re getting it right.

“Families are returning and booking more seats each time, it’s brilliant.”

The show is packed full of laughs, good music and “amazing” scenery.

Marc said: “The Kenneth More Theatre does spend a lot of money on costumes and all the scenery is new as we haven’t performed this show before.

“It is amazing actually, it’s all very impressive.”

Many of the cast members are familiar faces which makes the show as fun to perform as it is to watch.

“We have a lot of fun, it’s an annual highlight,” said Marc.

“After such a long time, we know each other very well.

“As long as the audience are involved, we can sometimes go off-script and riff.”

The show is running at the theatre in Oakfield Road, Ilford until January 14.

For peak performances, tickets for adults are £16 and £13 for children or £54 for a family ticket.

To book, phone the Box Office on 020 8553 4466 or visit kmtheatre.co.uk.

