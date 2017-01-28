Mini Tate Modern comes to Ilford to showcase art work

Tight modern is coming to Ilford. Picture Creative Future. Creative future

It maybe small in stature but what it lacks in size it more than makes up for in creative talent. Ellena Cruse spoke to Tight Modern staff about showcasing artists who have overcome barriers.

Tight modern is on a nationwide tour Tight modern is on a nationwide tour

The Trojan horse of the art world, a garden shed sized gallery will be infiltrating Redbridge Central Library to showcase 90 amazing pieces of art as part of a nationwide tour.

Proving that good things come in small packages, the Tight Modern exhibition will also display six pieces of work from artists in the borough who beat off competition for hundreds of entrants.

From illustrations and paintings to collages and photography, the miniature building based on the mammoth Tate Modern, in central London hopes to give publicity to under-represented talent and make art accessible to all for two weeks in Clements Road, Ilford.

Dominique De-Light, director of Creative Future, is responsible for getting the project off the ground and said the range and quality of the work is simply amazing.

It maybe small but it has more than 80 pieces of art inside It maybe small but it has more than 80 pieces of art inside

“There are assumptions made about people who face barriers, whether due to mental health disabilities or something else,” she added.

“The Tight Modern showcases artists from across the UK enabling those on the margins to get their work seen by thousands of people.

“The quality and potential of the work shows what people can achieve when they are given the opportunity.”

Billed as the world’s smallest temporary pop-up gallery, the 8ft by 5ft miniature replica hopes to enchant visitors who might not have access to art installations.

The Tight Modern is the size of a garden shed The Tight Modern is the size of a garden shed

“We take new art to new audiences,” she explained.

“And the artists, who are traditionally under-represented in mainstream venues, get exposure.”

The Tight Modern’s wall will be decorated with 60 postcard sized original creations and the competition runner-ups’ work will be shown through digital frames.

The public will be able to vote for their favourite pieces and by doing so will be entered into a draw to win £100.

The three most voted for pieces will win cash and a development prize.

A tour of the gallery can take anywhere between two minutes to a couple of hours.

“You can buy original artworks of prints,” added Dominique

“I never failed to be surprised by the range and quality of the work you get to see.”

Creative Future processed more than 200 applications for the exhibition and it was “really difficult decision” to select who would make the final cut.

Funded by the Arts Council, Redbridge Vision and Culture and other contributers, the Tight Modern is half way through a national tour with more than 100,000 visitors already.

It may be thousands of times smaller than the Tate Modern but its stature didn’t come without logistical challenges.

“It took a long time to plan out all the practicalities and even though it is the size of a garden shed it can be tricky working out how to move it around the county,” she said.

The Tight Modern will be coming to Redbridge Central Library from February 20, to March 2.

To vote visit tightmodern.org.uk.