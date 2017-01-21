Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Is it too great an expectation to confirm author Charles Dickens owned property in Wanstead?

12:30 27 January 2017

Charles Dickens, liived in Grosvenor Road Wanstead. Reporter Ann-Marie Abbasah

Charles Dickens, liived in Grosvenor Road Wanstead. Reporter Ann-Marie Abbasah

Archant

“Now, what I want is facts,” begins a famous novel.

Comment
Undated picture of author Charles Dickens, whose books are considered by many to be amongst the finest works of literature produced in the nineteenth century. Mr Dickens owned two properties in Wanstead. Picture: PA.Undated picture of author Charles Dickens, whose books are considered by many to be amongst the finest works of literature produced in the nineteenth century. Mr Dickens owned two properties in Wanstead. Picture: PA.

And it was in the spirit of the opening chapter of Hard Times, that I set off to confirm whether Charles Dickens owned and possibly lived in a house in Wanstead.

English writer and social critic, Dickens is regarded as one of the greatest novelists of the Victorian era.

His novels and short stories have enjoyed lasting popularity and many have been adapted for the small and large silver screens.

Fact number one, Dickens loved the area. In 1844, he wrote to English biographer and friend John Forster praising Wanstead’s neighbour Chigwell.

He wrote: “Chigwell, my dear fellow, is the greatest place in the world. Name your day for going. Such a delightful old inn opposite the churchyard – such a lovely ride – such beautiful forest scenery- such an out of the way rural place- such a sexton! I say again, name your day!”

So fond was Dickens of Chigwell he immortalised the Ye Olde Kings Head (now Sheesh restaurant) in High Road Chigwell, as the Maypole Inn in Barnaby Rudge, his fifth novel.

The signature of Charles Dickens on conveyancing documents for property and land in Wanstead. Picture: BonhamsThe signature of Charles Dickens on conveyancing documents for property and land in Wanstead. Picture: Bonhams

Ilford Historical Society president, Jef Page said: “They probably took a stagecoach up to Chigwell to have lunch for a day out.

“They would have travelled there probably passing through Wanstead so he knew the area and we know he gave some lectures in Wanstead.

“But when and who organised them I haven’t been able to track down.”

The plot thickens.

Fact number two an advert for a double room in a three-bed house near Wanstead Station claims the author once lived there.

Jef continued: “The house in Wanstead was part owned by Dickens and three other men - George H Wilkinson, MD Crosbie and CJ Burton.”

Wanstead and Charles Dickens

0
1 / 6

But in the words of Hard Times’ schoolboard superintendent Mr Gradgrind: “In this life, we want nothing but facts, sir; nothing but facts.”

And so faster than a speeding stagecoach pulled by two horses, I drive to Grosvenor Road just off High Street Wanstead to uncover fact number three.

You see, the world’s oldest and largest auctioneers - Bonhams - once held but have now sold, for £840, documents that show Dickens once owned property in Wanstead.

Previewing catalogues for lot 133 show “two conjoint indentures” both signed Charles Dickens.

A Bonhams spokeswoman explained, the first is a lease for 16 Grove Road Wanstead – a detached villa residence of one detached villa residence and the second a conveyance document for land and premises at 18 Grove Road Wanstead both from “Charles Dickens of Gadshill Place Rochester in the County of Kent Esquire.”

The lot description sates: “It is clear that Dickens first acquired an interest in this property in November 1860 and, from the terms of the lease, that he owned further land in the area.”

Mr Gradgrind, no doubt, is turning in his pages.

These “facts” comes as no surprise to Ronald Powell, 69, of Rutland Road Wanstead who said: “Yes, I know he owned a house here but he didn’t live in it.”

But the news does to the High Road’s Oxfam bookstore volunteer, Pam Harris.

“I am surprised,” she said.

“I haven’t heard it before. I knew he came to the King’s Head in Chigwell, where he wrote his last nove but not that he owned a house in Wanstead.”

Keywords: Ilford Historical Society

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Entertainment Stories

Gallery: Is it too great an expectation to confirm author Charles Dickens owned property in Wanstead?

12:30 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Charles Dickens, liived in Grosvenor Road Wanstead. Reporter Ann-Marie Abbasah

“Now, what I want is facts,” begins a famous novel.

Exciting new exhibition explores 400 years of fashion in Redbridge

Mon, 13:05 Ellena Cruse
C & A sale window, March 1960, this is now the site of Wilko on Cranbrook Road, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Museum and Heritage Service

Suits with ties, shimmering saris, and a sneaky pair of boxers peeking out of low slung jeans are just a few of the garments on display when you walk down Ilford High Road.

The Crucible preview: ‘Post truth’ play on Salem witch trials still salient with Trump election

Saturday, January 21, 2017 Niall Joyce
Charlie Condou and Victoria yeates in character - The Crucible at Queen's

You may not think a play written in the 1950s about witch trials in the 17th century would have much in common with today’s audiences.

Ilford woman’s tale of demonic possession to be debuted at Southend horror films festival

Saturday, January 14, 2017 Rosaleen Fenton
Irene Martinez from Seven Kings has been tormented by demonic spirits for the last thirty years after working in showbusiness.

A woman’s tale of demonic possession will be gracing the big screen at a horror films festival.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

Exciting new exhibition explores 400 years of fashion in Redbridge

C & A sale window, March 1960, this is now the site of Wilko on Cranbrook Road, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Museum and Heritage Service

Gallery: Is it too great an expectation to confirm author Charles Dickens owned property in Wanstead?

Charles Dickens, liived in Grosvenor Road Wanstead. Reporter Ann-Marie Abbasah

Engineer from Ilford takes part in Channel 4’s new TV show Spies

Rohan Khan, leaning how to be a spy

Video: Rising star Alexandra Whittingham to show Wanstead why classical guitar is on the up

Emerging classical guitar talent Alexandra Whittingham will be playing in Wanstead Library on Tuesday.

Sir Trevor Brooking: The best manager West Ham never had

Sir Trevor Brooking signing copies of his autobiography at Newham Bookshop (photo: Arnaud Stephenson)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now