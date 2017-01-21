Gallery

Is it too great an expectation to confirm author Charles Dickens owned property in Wanstead?

Charles Dickens, liived in Grosvenor Road Wanstead. Reporter Ann-Marie Abbasah Archant

“Now, what I want is facts,” begins a famous novel.

Undated picture of author Charles Dickens, whose books are considered by many to be amongst the finest works of literature produced in the nineteenth century. Mr Dickens owned two properties in Wanstead. Picture: PA. Undated picture of author Charles Dickens, whose books are considered by many to be amongst the finest works of literature produced in the nineteenth century. Mr Dickens owned two properties in Wanstead. Picture: PA.

And it was in the spirit of the opening chapter of Hard Times, that I set off to confirm whether Charles Dickens owned and possibly lived in a house in Wanstead.

English writer and social critic, Dickens is regarded as one of the greatest novelists of the Victorian era.

His novels and short stories have enjoyed lasting popularity and many have been adapted for the small and large silver screens.

Fact number one, Dickens loved the area. In 1844, he wrote to English biographer and friend John Forster praising Wanstead’s neighbour Chigwell.

He wrote: “Chigwell, my dear fellow, is the greatest place in the world. Name your day for going. Such a delightful old inn opposite the churchyard – such a lovely ride – such beautiful forest scenery- such an out of the way rural place- such a sexton! I say again, name your day!”

So fond was Dickens of Chigwell he immortalised the Ye Olde Kings Head (now Sheesh restaurant) in High Road Chigwell, as the Maypole Inn in Barnaby Rudge, his fifth novel.

The signature of Charles Dickens on conveyancing documents for property and land in Wanstead. Picture: Bonhams The signature of Charles Dickens on conveyancing documents for property and land in Wanstead. Picture: Bonhams

Ilford Historical Society president, Jef Page said: “They probably took a stagecoach up to Chigwell to have lunch for a day out.

“They would have travelled there probably passing through Wanstead so he knew the area and we know he gave some lectures in Wanstead.

“But when and who organised them I haven’t been able to track down.”

The plot thickens.

Fact number two an advert for a double room in a three-bed house near Wanstead Station claims the author once lived there.

Jef continued: “The house in Wanstead was part owned by Dickens and three other men - George H Wilkinson, MD Crosbie and CJ Burton.”

But in the words of Hard Times’ schoolboard superintendent Mr Gradgrind: “In this life, we want nothing but facts, sir; nothing but facts.”

And so faster than a speeding stagecoach pulled by two horses, I drive to Grosvenor Road just off High Street Wanstead to uncover fact number three.

You see, the world’s oldest and largest auctioneers - Bonhams - once held but have now sold, for £840, documents that show Dickens once owned property in Wanstead.

Previewing catalogues for lot 133 show “two conjoint indentures” both signed Charles Dickens.

A Bonhams spokeswoman explained, the first is a lease for 16 Grove Road Wanstead – a detached villa residence of one detached villa residence and the second a conveyance document for land and premises at 18 Grove Road Wanstead both from “Charles Dickens of Gadshill Place Rochester in the County of Kent Esquire.”

The lot description sates: “It is clear that Dickens first acquired an interest in this property in November 1860 and, from the terms of the lease, that he owned further land in the area.”

Mr Gradgrind, no doubt, is turning in his pages.

These “facts” comes as no surprise to Ronald Powell, 69, of Rutland Road Wanstead who said: “Yes, I know he owned a house here but he didn’t live in it.”

But the news does to the High Road’s Oxfam bookstore volunteer, Pam Harris.

“I am surprised,” she said.

“I haven’t heard it before. I knew he came to the King’s Head in Chigwell, where he wrote his last nove but not that he owned a house in Wanstead.”