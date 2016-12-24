Ilford filmmaker raises money to shoot short film in Goodmayes Park

Robert Bertrand hopes to shoot 'Morning Glory' in Goodmayes Park in January Robert Bertrand

“Life’s a bitch and then you cry.”

This is the raw credo of Morning Glory, a short film written by filmmaker Robert Bertrand, 29, of Ilford, who is raising £3,000 to make the project a reality.

The coming of age film is the story of two best friends in their early twenties Tanya and Candice, who are about to go their separate ways.

Tanya reveals to Candice she is about to leave for the army shortly after her mum committed suicide.

Thoughtful and provocative, Robert explains the film explores issues such as homosexuality, gender roles and identity.

Robert told the Recorder: “It talks about the struggles people face with emotionally engaged characters.

“I also think the fact the characters are women adds another layer to the story.

“So much happened in 2016 and I felt this is a relevant story that I wanted to make now.”

The videographer, who has already made dozens of short films, is hoping to shoot the film in Goodmayes Park.

Rehearsals have already started with the cast of two and Robert hopes the filming can take place in January depending on the funding.

To help Robert make his film, you can donate on his crowdfunding page here.