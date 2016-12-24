Search

Advanced search

Ilford filmmaker raises money to shoot short film in Goodmayes Park

13:30 29 December 2016

Robert Bertrand hopes to shoot 'Morning Glory' in Goodmayes Park in January

Robert Bertrand hopes to shoot 'Morning Glory' in Goodmayes Park in January

Robert Bertrand

“Life’s a bitch and then you cry.”

Comment
Filmmaker Robert BertrandFilmmaker Robert Bertrand

This is the raw credo of Morning Glory, a short film written by filmmaker Robert Bertrand, 29, of Ilford, who is raising £3,000 to make the project a reality.

The coming of age film is the story of two best friends in their early twenties Tanya and Candice, who are about to go their separate ways.

Tanya reveals to Candice she is about to leave for the army shortly after her mum committed suicide.

Thoughtful and provocative, Robert explains the film explores issues such as homosexuality, gender roles and identity.

Robert told the Recorder: “It talks about the struggles people face with emotionally engaged characters.

“I also think the fact the characters are women adds another layer to the story.

“So much happened in 2016 and I felt this is a relevant story that I wanted to make now.”

The videographer, who has already made dozens of short films, is hoping to shoot the film in Goodmayes Park.

Rehearsals have already started with the cast of two and Robert hopes the filming can take place in January depending on the funding.

To help Robert make his film, you can donate on his crowdfunding page here.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Entertainment Stories

Ilford filmmaker raises money to shoot short film in Goodmayes Park

13:30 Chloe Farand
Robert Bertrand hopes to shoot 'Morning Glory' in Goodmayes Park in January

“Life’s a bitch and then you cry.”

What to look forward to in east London in 2017

Tue, 12:00 Ralph Blackburn
Motown

There’s lots of great theatre, sporting events and concerts coming up across east London in 2017. Check out our top picks below.

Christmas quiz

Mon, 08:26 Lindsay Jones
Sinbad the Sailor at Theatre Royal Stratford East. Alim Jayda (Captain Greenbeard) and Josephine Melville (Clanker) Credit Sharron Wallace

Remember those pantomimes you’ve been to as a child or taken your own children to?

Christmas films - which is your favourite?

Saturday, December 24, 2016 Lindsay Jones

You know it’s Christmas when you turn on the TV to see James Stewart running through the snow or see a cartoon snowman flying through the air.

Newsletter Sign Up

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

Ilford filmmaker raises money to shoot short film in Goodmayes Park

Robert Bertrand hopes to shoot 'Morning Glory' in Goodmayes Park in January

Opinion: Review: Dirty Pakistani lingerie at Kenneth More Theatre –Brilliant acting and thought provoking ideas

Dirty Pakistani Lingerie

Romford author’s unique take on England’s 1966 World Cup Win

West Ham United players Bobby Moore, Martin Peters and Geoff Hurst celebrate England's World Cup final success in 1966 (pic: PA)

Ilford’s tribute to Barry Manilow and Dusty Springfield

Jack Productions are putting on

Goodmayes Hospital radio station is forced to close

Presenters Philip Lester and Martin Levin mourn the loss of Jumbo sound, by sitting at home wearing polo shirts emblazoned with the radio station's logo
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now