Goodmayes ‘old boy’ author looking forward to triumphant return at Ilford book signing

Goodmayes-born author David Merrifield will be holding a book signing at Redbridge Central Library in Clements Road, Ilford, on February 18. Archant

A self-professed Redbridge “old boy” who became a successful author, is excited to return to his home town for a special book signing this weekend.

David Merrifield lived in Kingswood Road, Goodmayes, until he was 15, and will be making a return to the borough on Saturday to take part in a book signing day at Redbridge Central Library, in Clements Road, Ilford.

“I was really pleased to be invited back,” he told the Recorder.

“I come back quite regularly anyway but it’s special to be invited back by the council and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Teenage David moved to the east coast with his parents – a move which proved difficult for his younger self.

“Now that I’m older I can appreciate the more relaxing atmosphere, but when we first moved it was certainly a culture shock – everything was much slower.”

However, east London has never been far from David’s heart.

The book he will be signing on Saturday, I’ve Got Your Number, takes part largely in Leyton and Leytonstone, while his more familiar haunts of Gants Hill and Ilford also make special guest appearances.

And his upcoming book, The Tree Doctor, which will be released later this year, even features an appearance from Goodmayes United, a football team he used to play for as a child.

I’ve Got Your Number tells the story of a down-on-his-luck east Londoner who suddenly receives special powers – but has to work out what they actually mean.

“Angelic beings that watch over all the world decide to give him a special power,” David explained.

“Suddenly he can see numbers above everyone’s heads, but

because the beings can’t reveal themselves to him he has to work out what they mean on his own, and it doesn’t all go according to

plan.”

David, who is a keen lover of science-ficton, defines his own work as “speculative fiction” that reflects a different view on our world.

To pick up a copy of I’ve Got Your Number, head to Redbridge Central Library from noon.