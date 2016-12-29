Engineer from Ilford takes part in Channel 4’s new TV show Spies

He may look familiar to you (either from the TV or from practising his surveillance moves by Gants Hill roundabout) but Khan, Rohan Khan is a man of many faces.

The Ilford engineer, 25, went undercover to see if he could crack the secret world of espionage on the Channel 4 prime time show Spies.

He went on an intense two–week mission with three former field agents, to see if he has what it takes to work for Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service and fight the “invisible war against a multitudes of hidden threats”.

Rohan is pitted against 14 other contestants, and you have to watch the programme – aired on Thursday at 9pm – to see how he got on.

“I wanted to go on a TV show to be part of a new experience and went on the Channel 4 website to see what I could do,” he said

“I through about SAS: Who Dares Wins, but realised I wasn’t fit enough, but I am fit mentally.

“I am really good at problem solving and puzzles and thought I would have a go at playing James Bond.”

The wannabee adgent , also had another motive for going on the show and said Muslims are often portrayed negatively in the media.

“I am a Muslim myself,” he added

“I wanted to show a more positive representation of a Muslim on TV.”

Rohan had to pass a multitude of exams to take part in the show to make sure he had the right aptitude for the tasks.

He learnt a range of spy skills including the “power of influence” and “surveillance”.

“It almost came second nature, it does put you in a mode of paranoia,” he added.

“I am certainly more aware of my surroundings, when I came back from the show I walked through Gants Hill using my skills.”

The best thing about taking part on the show was learning all the “deepest darkest secrets” of the espionage world, but Rohan explained that the experience made him constantly second guess the other participants just in case they were on a special mission.

“I could take your bank card or convince you to do something that I needed – it’s all about building trust,” he said.

“But I am not allowed to teach anyone what I have learnt. I had to sign a document.”

Rohan also said that working for Her Majesty’s Secret Service is nothing like “the movies” but you do need to be able to think on your feet, be a “pretty good liar” and adapt to your surroundings.

“(The experience) Was a good way to explore different job options, but spying is ruled out now as my face is all over the media,” he added.

To follow Rohan’s Journey into the subterfuge tune into Spies on Channel 4, at 9pm tonight.