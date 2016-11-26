Search

Advanced search

Ilford outdoor cinema returns with Minions, Kung Fu Panda 3 and Inside Out

10:00 30 July 2016

Families enjoying the outdoor cinema in High Road, Ilford, last year.

Families enjoying the outdoor cinema in High Road, Ilford, last year.

BID

If small yellow creatures start to appear around the town centre, do not be alarmed, minions are not taking over.

Comment

The Ilford Business Improvement District’s (BID) popular outdoor cinema is returning to the town centre, and will be showing four films, including the hit prequel to Despicable Me.

As well as Minions the BID will be putting on Oscar nominated animation Inside Out, recent box office hit Zootropolis and Kung Fu Panda 3, the most recent instalment in the popular franchise.

BID manager Ben Collins told the Recorder: “It’s something fresh and a bit different and will hopefully bring people into the town centre.”

The BID launched the outdoor cinema last year, and Mr Collins said the response from its businesses was really positive.

“It was one of our policies in 2015 that went down really well, and it was really well received by the customers who enjoyed it,” he explained.

This year the BID have got an even bigger viewing area, in front of the old Harrison Gibson building in High Road.

Mr Collins continued: “It was full up throughout last summer, so Redbridge Council were kind enough to increase the size of the audience.

“It’s about trying to attract families to the town centre and thinking outside the box.”

He explained as the films were being shown during the day, they are all children’s flicks, so horror and slasher fans should stay away.

But if you or your children are fans of the minions Kevin, Stuart and Bob, or prefer seeing Po the panda dueling with Kai the powerful spirit yak, head down to Ilford for the open air cinema.

Minions will be shown at 11am and Zootropolis at 1pm on August 13. Kung Fu Panda 3 will be shown at 11am and Inside Out at 1pm on August 20.

Related articles

Keywords: Redbridge Council

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford Entertainment Stories

Hair-raising tale comes to Ilford with traditional Christmas panto Rapunzel

Saturday, November 26, 2016 Rosaleen Fenton
Marc Seymour is returning after a four year hiatus to the role of the dame in this year's pantomime at the Kenneth More Theatre (photo: Arnaud Stephenson)

He’s larger than life and the belle of the ball, can you guess who I’m talking about yet?

Chadwell Heath mum draws inspiration from autistic son to pen children’s anti-bullying book

Saturday, November 19, 2016 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Lizi Jackson, with seven-year-old twins Layla and Jacob, drew inspiration from her son's autism to pen a children's rhyming book.

A mother-of-two is set to release her first children’s book at the end of National Anti-Bullying Week, letting youngsters know that it’s ok to be different.

Former South Woodford poet pens book to raise cash for cystic fibrosis charity

Friday, November 4, 2016 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Former Woodford County High School pupil, Marion Hertz, has penned a poetry book to raise money for charity.

A children’s author is hoping sales of her second poetry book will help fund much needed holidays for families with sick children.

Partners in Crime review: Queen’s Theatre spy thriller has magic touch

Tuesday, November 1, 2016 Laura Burnip
Queen's Theatre Partners in Crime production shots

Intrigue, romance and plenty of 1920s glamour are just some of the highlights of the Queen’s Theatre’s latest offering.

Newsletter Sign Up

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

Hair-raising tale comes to Ilford with traditional Christmas panto Rapunzel

Marc Seymour is returning after a four year hiatus to the role of the dame in this year's pantomime at the Kenneth More Theatre (photo: Arnaud Stephenson)

Bollywood dance sensation comes to Redbridge

Nishi Pangali with her Bollywood dancers

Video: Rising star Alexandra Whittingham to show Wanstead why classical guitar is on the up

Emerging classical guitar talent Alexandra Whittingham will be playing in Wanstead Library on Tuesday.

Goodmayes Hospital radio station is forced to close

Presenters Philip Lester and Martin Levin mourn the loss of Jumbo sound, by sitting at home wearing polo shirts emblazoned with the radio station's logo

Romford author’s unique take on England’s 1966 World Cup Win

West Ham United players Bobby Moore, Martin Peters and Geoff Hurst celebrate England's World Cup final success in 1966 (pic: PA)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now