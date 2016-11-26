Ilford outdoor cinema returns with Minions, Kung Fu Panda 3 and Inside Out

Families enjoying the outdoor cinema in High Road, Ilford, last year. BID

If small yellow creatures start to appear around the town centre, do not be alarmed, minions are not taking over.

The Ilford Business Improvement District’s (BID) popular outdoor cinema is returning to the town centre, and will be showing four films, including the hit prequel to Despicable Me.

As well as Minions the BID will be putting on Oscar nominated animation Inside Out, recent box office hit Zootropolis and Kung Fu Panda 3, the most recent instalment in the popular franchise.

BID manager Ben Collins told the Recorder: “It’s something fresh and a bit different and will hopefully bring people into the town centre.”

The BID launched the outdoor cinema last year, and Mr Collins said the response from its businesses was really positive.

“It was one of our policies in 2015 that went down really well, and it was really well received by the customers who enjoyed it,” he explained.

This year the BID have got an even bigger viewing area, in front of the old Harrison Gibson building in High Road.

Mr Collins continued: “It was full up throughout last summer, so Redbridge Council were kind enough to increase the size of the audience.

“It’s about trying to attract families to the town centre and thinking outside the box.”

He explained as the films were being shown during the day, they are all children’s flicks, so horror and slasher fans should stay away.

But if you or your children are fans of the minions Kevin, Stuart and Bob, or prefer seeing Po the panda dueling with Kai the powerful spirit yak, head down to Ilford for the open air cinema.

Minions will be shown at 11am and Zootropolis at 1pm on August 13. Kung Fu Panda 3 will be shown at 11am and Inside Out at 1pm on August 20.